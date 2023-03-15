Add Some Music to Your Next Workout With These $37 Earbuds

If you’re heading to the gym, make sure you bring along a pair of earbuds to keep the music playing the entire time. A little waterproofing might also be a welcome addition if you’re planning on breaking a sweat. The Altec Lansing Nanobuds are a pair of sport-ready wireless earbuds that you don’t have to break the bank to get. For a limited time, you can get a like-new pair of these athletic earbuds on sale for $36.99.

Earbuds you can wear to the gym

These compact wireless earbuds are ready to go to the gym. Don’t worry about sweat. The IPX4 waterproofing protects from sweat and water splashes coming from any angle. Listen to music in stunning quality on a single charge that could last up to five hours. Make sure to bring along the wireless charging case that provides up to four additional full charges, up to 30 hours total.

Get a comfortable fit from your earbuds by customizing the eartips using any of the included sizes. Make sure you have a secure fit because you might get in the zone during your workout if you enjoy the passive noise cancellation.

These Altec Lansing Nanobuds may be refurbished, but they don’t look like it. They have a refurbished grade of “A”, so they’ll arrive in near-mint condition with virtually no signs of wear and tear from previous use. When you’re ready for some tunes, just connect your iOS or Android device and enjoy.

These earbuds are ready for your next workout

Studies have found that adding motivational music to your workout may help you push through fatigue. Feel the burn and the beat. Get a pair of refurbished Altec Lansing Nanobuds Sport Nanopods on sale for just $36.99.

Prices subject to change.