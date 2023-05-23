The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
This knife sharpener and angle gauge are a great Memorial Day buy

The pair is on sale for $59.97 during our Memorial Day Sale, and could help you meal prep for your upcoming parties and barbecues more easily.

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: MAY 23, 2023 09:31
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge is perfect for your knives and will also output better dinners that both look and feel professional. It's now on sale for only $59.97 (reg. $199) during our Memorial Day Sale through May 31.

There's an innate need for good cooking tools this time of year, and every solid artillery needs some TLC occasionally. So don't let your knives and sharp edges take a hit while you try and prolong giving them good care.

If you need to take your lackluster knives back from the grave, the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge should do the trick. What's better is that it's on sale for only $59.97 (reg. $199) during our Memorial Day Sale. But, you'll have to act fast since this deal only lasts until May 31 at 11:59pm Pacific.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y1I4BxND_Gc

So, what are you getting into? This sharpener has a distinct measurement system that helps you find the perfect sharpening angle for your favorite blade. What we really love about this set is the stainless steel angle gauge that measures the angle your knife sits. The gauge gives your blade a precise feel and look while still keeping the integrity of the knife you love. Any blade between 13-21 degrees is a perfect fit for the Angle Pro, so you can cook comfortably knowing your precisely sharpened knives will ensure everything is chopped to perfection.

The Angle Pro also includes three ceramic wheels for straightening your blades, three diamond wheels for sharpening your knife, and three tungsten carbide rods to get the right look and feel for the blade's edge. 

It's no wonder this knife sharpener boasts a legion of fans. One verified buyer raved, "Best sharpener on the market. I have 40-year-old knives that I have restored to better than factory-made!"

Check out what Florida Today and Space Coast Daily are raving about. 

Get the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge now for just $59.97 (reg. $199). Act fast since this special Memorial Day Sale price only lasts until May 31 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



