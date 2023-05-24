The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Golfing never stops with the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator

TruGolf brings the course to your home. With state-of-the-art hardware and 3D-rendered courses, you’ll have the ability to golf anywhere you go.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: MAY 24, 2023 09:33
Refine your golf game from the comfort of your home with the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator, now on sale for only $199.97 until May 31.

Golf is one of the most challenging yet rewarding sports. Perhaps no sport embodies the “practice makes perfect” mantra as much as golf. While trips to the local range and putting green can assist in lowering those scores, home simulators offer a suitable replacement for those trips to the course, especially on days when the weather doesn't allow for a leisurely afternoon on the green.

And while an advanced home golf simulator can be pricey, you can score one for a fraction of the price during the Memorial Day Sale. You can purchase the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for only $199.97 (reg. $249.99) through May 31.

https://player.vimeo.com/video/624921466

The simulator’s post-swing analyzer shares vital information about your swings and shots. It monitors four critical swing characteristics, including club-face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path. You can chart your swing in real time and make the necessary changes to improve your game. With TruGolf, every swing is like taking a lesson.

Golfers can choose from one of the 97 included golf courses or refine their game through skill-building challenges and exercises aimed at helping everyday golfers. Enjoy perfecting your swing on a 3D-rendered version of some of your favorite world-famous golf courses.

A PC or iOS device is required to run this simulator. It’s portable enough to fit in tight places and only weighs 1.6 ounces, making it an easy addition if you want to bring the TruGolf on the go.

One verified buyer raved, "Great item for any level golfer. Fun and easy to use ... Overall a great way to get some swings in and have some fun alone or online with others."

Perfect your golf technique from home to achieve lower scores on the green.

Grab the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator now for just $199.97 (reg. $249.99), the best price online. This deal ends May 31 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



