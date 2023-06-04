Need a handy Father's Day gift? Give Dad the ChargeUp 6-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Watch Charger so he can keep his iPhone or Android smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods fully juiced up. It's now on sale for only $49.97.

By now, even the most traditional dads have likely turned in their flip phones and upgraded to the latest mobile devices. Tablets, smartwatches, and Apple and Android cell phones have made life easier for fathers everywhere.

This Father's Day, help your dad further usher in the tech age with this 6-in-1 wireless charging station.

This multi-faceted charger can power just about any mobile device Dad owns. The 360-degree charging stand features USB-C, Micro-USB, and Lightning charging interfaces, and the ChargeUp's various charging ports are compatible with Apple and Samsung phones.

On the other side of this charging station, you’ll find two dedicated hubs for Apple Watches and AirPods. The dedicated smartwatch charging port and headphone charging socket are universally compatible with almost every Apple Watch and AirPods series.

The base of this charger doubles as a wireless charging station compatible with Qi-enabled devices. It’s ideal when more than one phone is low on power. An innovative silicone material covers the entire charging station, which helps keep devices free of nicks and scratches.

The ChargeUp 6-in-1 also offers safety features that regulate temperature control, protect against overcharging, and detect when a foreign object is placed on it. Together, they work to preserve the health of your devices’ batteries.

To power the physical 6-in-1 station, a USB output at the rear can be plugged into a socket. This charging powerhouse sports a sleek black finish that looks good anywhere.

It's no wonder this gadget boasts impressive user reviews, with one verified buyer writing, "This charger is amazing! I love it mainly because I don’t have to use any cables, and it charges all my devices pretty fast."

This Father’s Day, give your dad the gift of power.

The ChargeUp 6-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Watch Charger

