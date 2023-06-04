The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Deals

Give your dad the gift of power for Father's Day with this 6-in-1 charging station, now only $49.97

Compatible for both iPhones and Android smartphones 360-degree charging stand features USB-C, Micro-USB, and Lightning charging interfaces.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 09:21
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Need a handy Father's Day gift? Give Dad the ChargeUp 6-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Watch Charger so he can keep his iPhone or Android smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods fully juiced up. It's now on sale for only $49.97.

By now, even the most traditional dads have likely turned in their flip phones and upgraded to the latest mobile devices. Tablets, smartwatches, and Apple and Android cell phones have made life easier for fathers everywhere. 

This Father’s Day, help your dad further usher in the tech age with this 6-in-1 wireless charging station, now only $49.97 (reg. $99.99). Act fast, as orders must be placed by June 5 to ensure delivery by Father’s Day. 

This multi-faceted charger can power just about any mobile device Dad owns. The 360-degree charging stand features USB-C, Micro-USB, and Lightning charging interfaces, and the ChargeUp's various charging ports are compatible with Apple and Samsung phones. 

On the other side of this charging station, you’ll find two dedicated hubs for Apple Watches and AirPods. The dedicated smartwatch charging port and headphone charging socket are universally compatible with almost every Apple Watch and AirPods series.

The base of this charger doubles as a wireless charging station compatible with Qi-enabled devices. It’s ideal when more than one phone is low on power. An innovative silicone material covers the entire charging station, which helps keep devices free of nicks and scratches.

The ChargeUp 6-in-1 also offers safety features that regulate temperature control, protect against overcharging, and detect when a foreign object is placed on it. Together, they work to preserve the health of your devices’ batteries. 

To power the physical 6-in-1 station, a USB output at the rear can be plugged into a socket. This charging powerhouse sports a sleek black finish that looks good anywhere. 

It's no wonder this gadget boasts impressive user reviews, with one verified buyer writing, "This charger is amazing! I love it mainly because I don’t have to use any cables, and it charges all my devices pretty fast."

This Father’s Day, give your dad the gift of power. 

Give Dad the ChargeUp 6-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Watch Charger for just $49.97 (reg. $99.99). Orders must be placed by June 5 to ensure Father’s Day delivery. 

Prices subject to change.  

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



Tags Deals gifts Father's Day
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by