This Father’s Day, Upskillist's development opportunities are only $80

This online-based educational company offers access to more than 80 courses ranging in everything from photography, marketing, finance, technology, and language.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 11:29
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Give Dad a chance to boost his professional career or learn a new skill by gifting him this lifetime membership to Upskillist Unlimited Courses. Just in time for Father's Day, it's now only $79.97, but only until June 11.

No matter where your father is in his professional pursuits, the opportunity to learn something new is always a benefit he will appreciate. Doing so can boost earning potential by adding different skills to his professional repertoire. There are also added benefits, including the personal fulfillment that accompanies mastering a new skill.

Upskillist can allow your father to do just that without sitting in a traditional classroom. This Father's Day, you can give Dad a lifetime membership to Upskillist Unlimited Courses for only $79.97 (reg. $400), the best price online. Access to both foundational and advanced models is covered with a lifetime membership, but this deal only lasts until June 11.

More than 23 million people worldwide have graduated from Upskillist. The online-based educational company offers access to more than 80 courses ranging in everything from photography, marketing, finance, technology, and language to various other disciplines.

Upskillist provides instruction through interactive webinars and high-definition recordings. In addition, students can choose their ideal class time. Dad can even reschedule should he run into any time conflicts.

Not only can students learn new skills and receive certifications upon completion, but Upskillist’s social media feature allows them to share their accomplishments on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. With this education platform, your father could learn to be just as social media savvy as you.

Free course materials are provided for every lesson, and students can re-watch the interactive webinars and class recordings whenever they want. Assignments are given weekly for the retention of courses and lectures. 

Upskillist can be accessed online and on mobile devices with basic specifications. The software can be installed on up to 999 devices, and updates are also provided to ensure the optimal experience.

It's no wonder Upskillist boasts so many 5-star reviews, with one user writing, "This is worth the experience and knowledge very resourceful and understandable, truly a course worth gaining knowledge and self-improvement."

Give Dad the gift of lifetime education and self-improvement.

Gift your pop a lifetime membership to Upskillist Unlimited Courses for just $79.97 (reg. $400). This deal ends June 11 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.  

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



