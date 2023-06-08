The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Tap into the power of AI to create the perfect resume for your job search

Users can choose from more than 20 resume templates with customizable fonts, colors and themes. That’s just the start.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 11:34

Updated: JUNE 8, 2023 11:35
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in your job search with The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer, now on sale for only $39.99.

The job-seeking paradigm has changed dramatically over the past decade. Gone are the days of simply crafting a resume and cover letter and sending it to human resource professionals. 

Today, companies and businesses utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to help locate and sift through prospective candidates. Those unfamiliar with terms such as ATS (Applicant Tracking System) can easily find themselves at severe disadvantages when navigating the job market. According to TrustRadius, 99% of Fortune 500 companies use ATS software, meaning it's crucial for job hunters to have the credentials applicant tracking systems are looking for

So, enlist the help of The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer in your quest for employment. You can now purchase a lifetime license for only $39.99 (reg. $180).

Resoume taps into the sheer power of AI to help you craft professional, engaging resumes that stand out to applicant tracking systems. The software crafts beautifully designed ATS-ready documents highlighting your applicable skills and qualifications. But, resumes are just the beginning. This software also features a cover letter and portfolio builder. 

Users can choose from over 20 resume templates with customizable fonts, colors, and themes. In addition, the LinkedIn import feature speeds up the import process, eliminating the need to copy and paste your resume. A personal website feature allows users to connect their materials to their website through Resoume. 

A CV score, a resume feedback page, and a job board with listings of remote jobs worldwide are just a few additional features of the software.

Analytics are also provided to give users solid metrics for their applications and websites. Users can view the number of visitors to their webpage. It's no wonder AppSumo awarded Resoume a 4.5-star rating, and why it boasts the title of No. 1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt. 

Navigating the job market isn’t always easy, especially with sweeping layoffs across many industries. Implementing ATS and other AI-assisted tools used by human resources has only made it more difficult. However, Resoume uses these to its advantage.

Give your resume a boost from AI to help you stand out from the competition.

Get a lifetime subscription to The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer for just $39.99 (reg. $180).

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.

Prices subject to change. 



