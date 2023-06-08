Master the world of real estate with this investment bundle

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
In a late-May article, Forbes cited the National Association of Homebuilders when pointing to an uptick in builder sentiment, a positive sign for those looking to tap into real estate. 

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 14:51
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Learn the ins and outs of successfully investing in real estate with The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle, now on sale for only $24.99 (reg. $165).

While their ambitions may differ, a first-time home buyer and seasoned CEO have one thing in common: real estate needs. No longer reserved for the select few who worked their way into the space, the real estate market is now accessible to just about anyone interested.

According to Rocket Mortgage, passive income, equity, and tax breaks are just a few reasons to tap into real estate. In a late-May article, Forbes also cited the National Association of Homebuilders when pointing to an uptick in builder sentiment, a positive sign for those looking to tap into real estate. 

The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle is ideal for anyone exploring the housing market for potential investment opportunities. It’s now available for only $24.99 (reg. $165). 

Five information-filled courses are included in this bundle, which are:

  • Pre-Investing: Before Investing in Real Estate
  • Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Analysis
  • Introduction to Commercial Real Estate Analysis
  • How to Invest with Partners in Real Estate
  • How to Analyze a Wholesale Deal in Real Estate

These five courses span 17 hours, and students will first learn valuable information about vital concepts before making their first investment. They’ll gain insight on how to identify and mitigate investment risks. Additionally, they’ll explore evaluating residential and commercial real estate opportunities

Potential investors looking to partner with others on properties will find value in the “How to Invest with Partners in Real Estate” course. This course teaches how to use milestones and actual contributions to calculate a founder’s equity, how to utilize the Waterfall Framework to structure investments in real estate, and ways to split profits with partners via the Waterfall Distribution Framework, among other strategies.

There are plenty of opportunities with commercial real estate, and the “Introduction to Commercial Real Estate Analysis” offers valuable insight into how to best capitalize when an option presents itself. This 4.5-star rated course gives examples of case studies inspired by real-world deals, teaches students how to access custom-built investment models, and sheds light on how professionals evaluate commercial deals. 

No wonder this real estate investment bundle boasts a 4.5-star rating, with one verified buyer writing, “Thorough. Easy to understand. Actionable steps. Recommended to anyone looking to get into the real estate market."

Navigate the real estate market confidently with The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle, now just $24.99 (reg. $165). 

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.

Prices subject to change. 



