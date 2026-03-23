Covert tactical Israeli drones have been used in sensitive missions during Operation Roaring Lion, Defense & Tech (D&T) by The Jerusalem Post understands.

The drones, manufactured by AeroSentinel, were used for force protection and the detection of hostile troops during missions far from Israel’s borders.

AeroSentinel is a boutique Israeli drone manufacturer specializing in covert intelligence-gathering drones. The platforms are short-range and medium-range drones optimized for tactical operations, border patrol, and other sensitive surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The company’s drones are designed for missions requiring extended flight time of up to 90 minutes and minimal noise, capabilities that have become increasingly valuable in modern military operations, such as in Lebanon and Iran.

The eight-pound (3.6 kilo) drones can be assembled in under five minutes by operators and securely transmit data in real time to a mobile ground control station up to three miles (4.8 kilometers) away.

AeroSentinel G2 drone in active operation, providing real-time aerial intelligence in complex environments. (credit: ASAF HABER)

Based in Petah Tikva, AeroSentinel’s product line includes a family of four intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drones of varying sizes. Some models can carry payloads of up to 10 kg, while others are known for their extended endurance.

The company operates modern manufacturing facilities and has over 13 years of experience in supplying drone systems to defense and governmental clients. It reports annual revenues of NIS 15-20 million.

The platforms are already in service with elite IDF units and the Israel Police, as well as civil defense teams and international military customers in Europe, Morocco, Japan, the Netherlands, and others.

A wave of new deals

Speaking to D&T, Ofir Avram, Chief Marketing Officer at Aerosol, a subsidiary of Aero Sol Aeronautical Solutions, described a company built on years of operational experience and technical specialization.

AeroSentinel’s drones can fly for 80-90 minutes straight with Israeli software, while the Chinese benchmark, like DJI, is capped at 40 minutes and suffers from information security issues, Avram said.

“Our platforms also have a very low acoustic sound, which makes it great for covert missions; that’s why we are one of the favorite drones of elite special units,” he said.

AeroSentinel has secured several significant contracts in recent weeks. One was for 12 drones at a cost of half a million dollars for a returning American dual-use company, and another contract was from an Israeli defense company for five drones at a cost of NIS 1 million.

Earlier in February, the company also gained a new foothold in Central Asia after announcing a partnership with Germany’s 2LNK GmbH to distribute its operational drone platforms – the G2 and G3 – in Kazakhstan.

The company’s business model is intentionally narrow and quality-focused.

“We believe in boutique, hands-on production, and we are now planning to expand to even more cost-effective products. Low quantity but high quality,” Avram told D&T.

A lean team with deep manufacturing expertise

AeroSentinel operates with an unusually small workforce.

“AeroSentinel only has five employees. Other companies have 40 to 50 workers, but with many years of experience in the aviation and aeronautics field. We have a very lean model, but manage to do pretty well,” Avram said. The broader company, AeroSol, employs 25 people, mostly in production roles.

AeroSol was founded in 2005, initially focused on composite materials, and in 2012, AeroSentinel began developing drones.

The company also manufactures the body of a UAV for another Israeli start-up, and is a key player in the development and production of another Israeli UAV company with customers around the globe.

Beyond drones, the company also manufactures advanced composite components for major Israeli defense programs. AeroSol has been manufacturing the polymer carbon used in the helmets for F-15 and F-16 fighter jet pilots over the past decade, as well as the hives for helicopter flares.

“We have a lot of knowledge and tens of thousands of flight hours and reliability in the best units and on the most complex scenarios,” Avram, who himself has thousands of hours of operational UAV activity under his belt, told D&T.

Israeli drones in combat: A strategic advantage

Israel is widely recognized as a global leader in unmanned aerial systems, with drones playing a central role in intelligence, surveillance, and precision operations.

From large platforms like the Heron and Hermes to small quadcopters used by infantry, UAVs have become essential tools for situational awareness and threat detection.

In recent conflicts, including operations in Gaza, Israeli forces have increasingly relied on small tactical drones to identify terrorists, map urban environments, and support ground units. These systems have reduced risk to personnel and provide real-time intelligence in complex terrain.