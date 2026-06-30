The Israeli company Magos Systems, which develops and produces advanced drone detection radar systems for comprehensive protection, announced on Monday that they had secured a NIS 21 million deal to provide hundreds of its radar systems to a "defense customer." Defense & Tech by The Jerusalem Post understands that the "defense customer" is Israel's Ministry of Defense and the hundreds of systems will be deployed in the Lebanese border area, to significantly improve detection and identification of Hezbollah's fiber-optic drones.

The deal comes following the launch of an innovative solution, which the Rehovot-based company has been developing over the past two years. The radar system provides a response in the detection and early warning for ground forces against drones, including fiber-optic guided drones, as well as complex air and ground threats. The new system has successfully passed stringent tests by several customers in Israel and around the world and presented impressive results, including against significantly more expensive competing systems.

The drone threat was until recently seen as a future challenge, but as is evident from the fighting in recent months against Hezbollah, it has become a tangible operational reality in recent months. Moreover, a war has been raging in Ukraine against Russia for more than four years, and there, more than anywhere else in the world, the widespread use of drones, for attacks, intelligence gathering, and fire control, is evident.

Broad coverage due to advanced AI capabilities

Magos develops lightweight, cost-effective, high-performance radar systems based on MIMO Beamforming technologies, and will provide perimeter coverage and drone detection through the new radar systems. Magos solutions are deployed in hundreds of sensitive sites and facilities around the world, with the new solution unique with low power consumption, compactness, and ease of portability, making it particularly suitable for tactical needs and remote sites.

The company was founded in 2010 and is considered a global leader in radar technology combined with AI for perimeter security and drone detection. Magos offers an end-to-end solution that combines powerful and advanced radar hardware with MASS AI software. The system interfaces with many VMS and PTZ camera systems on the market, providing broad coverage and target detection in all lighting and weather conditions. Due to advanced AI capabilities, the system accurately distinguishes people, vehicles, animals, and drones, reducing false alarms to almost zero.

Hezbollah FPV drone strikes IDF troops in southern Lebanon (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Magos customers include security facilities, critical infrastructure, and government agencies, operating worldwide in different sectors: from energy and power facilities, to solar energy farms, ports, and data centers, to the protection of communities and logistics sites. Alongside its extensive operations in Israel, the US, South America and Europe, the company will launch extensive business operations in India in the near future.

The main investor in Magos is the Afcon Group, and another major investor is the international corporation Johnson Controls. The company was cofounded by CEO Aviel Kisliansky and VP R&D Amit Iseroff, and to date, Magos has manufactured and installed thousands of systems worldwide in more than 70 countries. A fundamental advantage that attracts customers to it is its ability to deal with false detections and reliable detection capabilities in challenging weather, visibility and environmental conditions.