Launchers carrying Israeli Tamir interceptors from the Iron Dome system officially deployed for the first time beyond the US mainland, as part of a US military exercise in Guam to ensure a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

In their biennial military training, Valiant Shield, which spanned June 22 to July 1, the US Marine Corps came together with the Japan-based III Marine Expeditionary Force to kick off the evaluation and deployment of the Iron Dome-derived Medium-Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) air defense system at Mason Range, Guam.

The exercise, centered on the Western Pacific and operating across a vast territorial range, is based in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Hawaii, and Japan, according to the US Department of War.

Guam, a major strategic position in Pacific conflict, serves as a “critical hub for long-range bombers and aerial refueling and Naval Base Guam, sit[ting] within striking range of Chinese medium-range ballistic missiles that Beijing [has built for years] and [has] field[ed] in quantity,” according to the Defense Blog.

The incorporation of the MRIC system at Guam’s Valiant Shield marks a historic first appearance in the Pacific region amidst a major exercise.

THAAD missile defense battery (credit: REUTERS)

While the US Marine Corps Iron Dome-based MRIC appeared at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico back in July 2022, a more advanced technology (evolved since Israel’s 2025 war and encounters with ballistic onslaught) upgraded the MRIC’s Iron Dome components to a caliber ready for deployment in new geographical terrains and against new aerial threats.

The deployment occurs only several weeks after Israel’s first delivery of Tamir interceptors to the US Marine Corps back in May 2026, as part of a multi-year program.

According to the Defense Blog, the MRIC bridges significant gaps in the military capabilities and defenses of US and allied forces. Capability gaps opened up in 1997 for the US after its service retired the last MIM-23 HAWK surface-to-air missile system, which had become technologically obsolete and difficult to maintain.

THAAD may not be enough to counter all threats in Indo-Pacific

Eventually, the US would go on for another two and a half decades, relying on the Army to provide Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems to protect Marine forces in action.

These technologies proved adequate for predictable air threats and for top-down, theater-level tactical environments. However, the threat picture shifted when “...the proliferation of cheap drones, cruise missiles, [fixed-wing aircraft] and precision rockets across potential adversary arsenals in the Indo-Pacific fundamentally changed the calculation.”

Cheap drones, now less trackable, more unpredictable, faster-appearing, and more numerous, could bypass the defense systems that were used to detect bulkier, more expensive, higher-flying missile threats.

Despite their long-range support, Patriot capabilities would fall just out of proper range, as aerial threats in the Indo-Pacific can originate between 4 km. and 70 km. (2.5 to 43 miles) away, too far for the short-range Stinger but too close for the long-range Patriot.

The undetectability and speed of cheaper drones, along with newer onslaughts, also challenge the reaction time of larger, immobile, and more expensive-per-deployment defense capabilities.

However, in Guam, the launcher configuration, which sports 20 interceptor missiles across four missile pod levels, is now mounted on a trailer.

Featuring Iron Dome technology from Israel’s RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, this MRIC system enables Marines to transport and deploy a cheaper, more time-efficient, and effective anti-aerial threat technology that has saved countless lives in Israel since its operational debut in 2011.

The prime contractor for the development and production of the Iron Dome is RAFAEL Advanced Systems, which adapted the system to USMC requirements and associated testing support. The MMR radar is developed by ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, and the command-and-control system (BMC) is developed by mPrest.

The fully mobile system carries 10 kg. of explosives and can intercept an incoming projectile from four to 70 km. away. It can calculate whether rockets will land in open areas, choose not to intercept them, or land toward civilian centers.

Dubbed the SkyHunter, the interceptor is the American-manufactured variant of the familiar Tamir missile.

Just like its Israeli twin, the interceptor includes: an active radar seeker for terminal guidance, a two-way data link that transmits updated targeting data en route, a fragmentation blast warhead with a proximity fuze, G/ATOR (Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar) that provides 360-degree detection of surprise or stealthier threats, CAC2S (Common Aviation Command and Control System) that directs communications and manages the engagement sequence and digital signal processing links G/ATOR and CAC2S together to enable tracking of multiple threats simultaneously, automatic selection of engagement priority, and activation of firing sequences without manual management.

With advanced Israeli-developed technology, American Marines and allies effectively close the gap and eliminate concerns over their biggest threat in the Indo-Pacific- a coordinated strike combining cruise missiles, drones, and fixed-wing aircraft originating from several axes at the same time.

Successful deployment in Guam paves the way for expanding these technologies, which can protect against medium-range missiles, through the Arkansas-based R2S venture between American Raytheon and Israel’s RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems.

According to Defense News, the program’s value has increased to “$412 million after a $380 million full-rate production contract for MRIC hardware in late 2025.”

Exercises that incorporate new technologies from like-minded allies to the US, such as Israel, “ensure [allied forces] continue to seamlessly innovate and operate together, project combat power together and prevail over any challenge – together,” said US Pacific Fleet’s commander, Navy Adm. Steve Koehler.