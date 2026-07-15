Last week, inside a kibbutz directly on the Gaza border, amid a landscape physically and emotionally scarred by October 7, a focused gathering of local leaders, deep-tech innovators, and frontline visionaries demonstrated something striking: the most powerful engines of national security and community reconstruction may be the startups forged in the very places that bore the attack.

This was the kickoff of the third cohort of Protect, a defense and homeland security accelerator operated by the regional incubator SouthUp. There were no foreign dignitaries or outside investors in the room. The seats were occupied by founders, board members, and active regional mentors - a mission-driven crucible where civilian tech ecosystems meet raw frontline realities.

"We are opening a space where we must ask ourselves first 'for what,' and only then 'for whom' and 'what' we are developing," declared Uri Epstein, mayor of the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council.

"The way we succeed in rebuilding this region after October 7 will ripple far beyond our geographical borders. This is Zionism 2.0. We are building a 'meaning economy' - a paradigm where success is not measured by a profit-and-loss sheet alone, but by the fact that we are active characters writing our own collective survival,” he continued.

That philosophy has institutional backing. The Israel Innovation Authority, alongside the Economy, Agriculture, Communications, and the Negev and Galilee Ministries, together with the Tekuma Authority, has committed to anchoring advanced R&D permanently in the Western Negev - ensuring that defense innovation is not simply exported out of the region but embedded within it.

Presentation during the innovation event (credit: NOAM BEDEIN)

The incubators behind the idea

At the center of this blueprint stands SouthUp, which has spent nearly a decade transforming Gaza border communities into a formidable high-tech destination. Gil Shwarsman, SouthUp CEO, framed the results with precision.

"Over nine years, our incubator has grown 74 companies from this soil. But we measure our ultimate success by the 11 graduate companies that chose to stay right here in the Negev - running global production lines from the borderline to the rest of the world,” he said.

“These are our regional economic anchors, employing hundreds of residents and directly fortifying the socioeconomic resilience of our entire community."

SouthUp's work is amplified by its collaboration with Hamitbah - the Western Negev Innovation Authority, a regional integrator hub purpose-built to manage a complex ecosystem of over 150 startups, academic institutions, and industry leaders across six core technological clusters.

David Gabay, CEO of Hamitbah, outlined the mandate plainly: "We do not view homeland security and defense as isolated sectors. They are deeply intertwined with building tech, telecommunications infrastructure, agrotech, cleantech, and medical resilience. We are here to support every stage of this journey and scale these solutions globally."

The architecture here is intentional - what the founders call "triple-use" technology, where a single innovation serves military, civilian, and agricultural ends simultaneously. The same drone that maps a minefield can fertilize a field. That overlap is not a side effect. It is the design.

Tactical dominance: Redefining the modern battlefield

The immediate focus of the current Protect cohort is the mastery of drone, counter-drone, and tactical-edge warfare. The cycle of modern conflict now demands moving from code to active deployment in weeks, a pace that legacy defense contractors struggle to match, but that nimble border-based startups are beginning to own.

Signature eradication - Anty: In conventional military configurations, every radio or data transmitter requires its own dedicated antenna. In modern warfare, that is a fatal vulnerability: adversaries routinely locate command posts simply by tracking antenna clusters on military vehicles. The startup Anty, led by veteran industry engineers, has developed a dynamic, real-time RF multiplexer that shatters this paradigm.

Unlike traditional RF combiners that cut transmitter wattage by up to 75%, Anty's patented hardware alters electromagnetic routing on the fly- consolidating an entire array of tactical communications systems, drone links, and sensors through a single, highly efficient antenna. The result: dramatically reduced visual and electromagnetic signature, and significantly extended operational range.

Subterranean autonomous navigation - SLAM: The tunnel warfare exposed in Gaza revealed a severe tactical gap: navigating and mapping complex underground structures where GPS is entirely non-existent. One cohort team has addressed this directly with an agnostic, 30-gram "brain" module that integrates onto standard micro-drones weighing under 250 grams.

Powered by proprietary SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) algorithms, the module enables drones to fly completely autonomously through unmapped tunnels and structures, generating high-resolution 3D maps offline and transmitting precise spatial data back to operators in real time.

Acoustic threat detection - Vaxera: Most counter-drone systems rely on software or AI-driven camera feeds that can be spoofed. Vaxera approaches the problem differently, from first principles of analog engineering. Because any drone must displace physical air to fly, it produces a repetitive, distinct acoustic signature.

By re-engineering the physical membrane of tactical microphones to measure both sound pressure and sound phase simultaneously, Vaxera has isolated drone acoustic frequencies even in chaotic, noisy battlefield environments. The result is a miniature, soldier-wearable sensor that detects, tracks, and establishes the direction of incoming FPV drone threats with sub-degree accuracy up to a kilometer away - integrating directly into automated kinetic interceptors.

Ultra-low-cost smart fuzes: Modern drone warfare is, at its core, a war of economic attrition. Intercepting a $500 commercial drone with a $100,000 missile is not a sustainable equation. To scale defenses against mass-swarm threats, a startup composed of veteran military munitions engineers is disrupting the legacy fuze market.

They have developed a dual-safe, electromechanical smart fuze specifically designed for mass-produced micro-drones and loitering munitions. By using physical, non-software environmental triggers - engine vibration frequencies and precise acceleration patterns - the fuze meets strict international military safety standards without relying on vulnerable code, at a fraction of the cost of existing hardware.

IDF officers gathered at the event to find the most relevant tech to fight Hezbollah drones (credit: CET Sandbox)

Beyond the battlefield: Clearing warzones, healing minds

Perhaps the most profound validation of the triple-use philosophy is the cohort's dual focus on environmental restoration and human psychological resilience.

Landmine clearance: As the European Union commits over €800 billion toward modernizing defense infrastructure and replenishing depleted stockpiles, the global demand for battlefield remediation has surged. Currently, manual clearance teams sweeping active minefields can cover approximately 50 square meters per day - an agonizingly slow pace given the scale of contaminated land in conflict zones from Ukraine to the Sahel.

A nuclear-physics-led startup within the SouthUp ecosystem has developed a humanitarian technology that rewrites this calculus. Their system mounts a high-energy neutron generator onto a drone, paired with proprietary gamma-ray sensors. As the drone hovers over the ground, the emitted neutron beam strikes buried materials and triggers a gamma-ray feedback loop unique to each element on the periodic table.

By analyzing those distinct chemical signatures, the system can accurately differentiate plastic landmines, improvised explosives, and military-grade TNT from deep underground, bypassing standard metal detectors entirely. A single operator can scan up to a full square kilometer per day, promising to revitalize poisoned agricultural lands in Ukraine, Lebanon, and across the developing world.

Trauma prevention: Equally vital to long-term regional resilience is protecting the minds of those who stand on the line. A psychiatric biotechnology pioneer in the cohort is revolutionizing how PTSD is treated - or more precisely, how it is prevented.

Current clinical protocols typically address PTSD long after its pathological architecture has already formed. This startup targets something different: the critical six-hour "golden window" immediately following a traumatic event. When trauma occurs, the brain encodes the factual memory but pairs it with an intense, debilitating emotional charge. Using a patented, portable inhaler - similar in concept to an allergen EpiPen - combat medics and first responders can administer a low-dose, FDA-approved compound directly in the field within that window.

The compound crosses the blood-brain barrier and temporarily disrupts the neurological receptors responsible for fusing high emotional stress to memory. The factual memory remains intact, but the pathological emotional bonding is interrupted before it can take root. Soldiers, first responders, and civilian survivors can process trauma more healthily and maintain long-term cognitive resilience.

Building the future on the frontline

In the coming weeks, these systems - from dynamic RF antennas to post-trauma inhalers - will undergo operational evaluations along the Gaza border, the very territory that inspired their creation.

What SouthUp and Hamitbah are demonstrating, alongside the Israel Innovation Authority and their government partners, is something that goes beyond defense procurement. They are proving that a regional innovation ecosystem, built intentionally on the frontline, can produce solutions more relevant, more urgent, and more rapidly deployable than those designed from the distance of a boardroom.

The founders of this movement have chosen the harder path: reinvention from the exact ground where the loss occurred. The Talmudic sages once said, "He who wishes to become wise, let him go south." In the Western Negev today, that wisdom is being proven in steel, code, and stubborn defiance.