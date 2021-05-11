The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

For tech companies near Gaza, rockets are 'back to the routine'

Despite the security challenges, a growing number of hi-tech start-ups have been moving their operations from the crowded center of the country to periphery towns

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 11, 2021 15:30
Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, during Jerusalem day, in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, during Jerusalem day, in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
 For hi-tech companies located in the towns around the Gaza Strip, the current flare-up is a return to an old, familiar situation. 
"When people talk about getting back into our routines after coronavirus- for us, rockets are the routine," says Keren Magen, operations director at SouthUp, an organization bringing technology companies to the Israeli towns surrounding Gaza in order to strengthen the local economy. In recent years, the organization has helped 16 companies set up operations in its three incubators around the Gaza envelope. 
"Today, people are working from home due to the security situation," Magen said. "But that's how the companies here operate. Every day, we check the latest instructions about traveling to work, and we adjust. The companies that are here aren't scared by the situation. If we can't come to the office, we work from home." 
Most of the companies in SouthUp’s three incubator locations - two in Shaar Hanegev, and one in Kibbutz Nir-Am - have gone back to remote work in the past days. In the latest round of attacks, southern Israel has been hit by more than 250 rockets since Monday afternoon, injuring at least 31 Israeli civilians. 
Nonetheless, despite the security challenges, a growing number of hi-tech start-ups have been moving their operations from the crowded center of the country to periphery towns to benefit from a more diverse and less competitive pool of talent, lower costs, and a number of government incentives and tax breaks. 
In March, Elementor, a company considered one of Israel's most promising startups, launched a 24-hour customer service assistance center in Sderot, a town less than a kilometer from Gaza that is a frequent target for missiles. The company, whose site editing product is one of the most popular WordPress plugins in the world, said at the time that the decision to open there was "a combination of a business need along with contributing to creating quality jobs in the western Negev region." 
In late 2019, Growee, a four-year-old company making software and devices for small-scale hydroponic farmers, moved from Tel Aviv to Nir-Am, just adjacent to Sderot. The company was initially attracted largely because of a 75% government grant from the Innovation Authority available for businesses in the region, said Keren Shechner, the company’s co-founder and head of business development, but other factors, like the proximity to other Kibbutz manufacturers and a desire to help build up the region, made the move a good fit. She and her partner in the business understood the challenges of living next to Gaza, she said. 
"COVID made the move to this area really easy for us,” Shechner said with a laugh. “We had a good stretch of time when things were quiet, with no rockets. We had rockets before COVID, and obviously, the pandemic period was very challenging, but we feel happy here. Usually, when the security situation flares up, we work from home at least on the first day so we can juggle work and our family’s needs. Sometimes, you need to run to the safe room, but we try to keep working and do our best.” 
Other companies that have recently moved south from the center include Mindtention, which designs technology to objectively measure ADHD symptoms, and Bariks Health, which develops a pneumatic health product for medical use. Other companies have expressed interest in moving as well, Magen said. Thus far, SouthUp companies have helped bring $35 million in investment capital to the area and created more than 100 new jobs in the area, the organization says. 


Tags Gaza rockets business hi-tech Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Ethiopian aliyah to Israel: Commemoration, discrimination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN
Jenny Aharon New

Why Human Rights Watch's apartheid accusation is incorrect - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by