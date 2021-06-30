12th victim pulled from Miami tower rubble as search continues

The crews were using cranes, dogs and infrared scanners to identify signs of life in the ruins, hoping survivors could still be alive in air pockets under the rubble.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said on Monday that workers have found voids large enough to keep victims alive.

"Not to say that we have see anyone down there, but we've not gotten to the very bottom," he said.

Jadallah said searchers have heard some sounds, such as tapping or scratching, although he acknowledged that they could be caused by metal shifting. He said there was no set time to stop rescue operations.

The teams include experts sent by Israel and Mexico to assist in the search.

The cause of the collapse at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, near Miami, remains under investigation.

2018 engineer's report found serious concrete deterioration in the underground parking garage and major damage in a slab beneath the pool deck. The report's author, Frank Morabito, wrote that the deterioration would "expand exponentially" if not repaired.

Ross Prieto, then Surfside's top building official, met residents the following month after reviewing the report and assured them the building was "in very good shape," according to minutes of the meeting released on Monday. After the meeting, Prieto emailed the town's manager to say it "went very well. The response was very positive from everyone in the room. All main concerns over their forty year recertification process were addressed."

Given the scores of those still missing, the disaster may end up as one of the deadliest non-deliberate structural failures in U.S. history. Ninety-eight people perished when the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington, DC, gave way from the weight of snow during a silent movie screening in January 1922.

Two interior walkways collapsed into the lobby of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, during a dance party in July 1981, killing 114. Reuters was unable to reach Prieto, who is no longer employed by Surfside. He told the Miami Herald newspaper he did not remember getting the report.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

