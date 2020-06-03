The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
130 Jewish groups pledge to fight systemic racism

In a statement Tuesday, 130 organizations said they were “outraged” by the killing of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last week.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA  
JUNE 3, 2020 05:46
THOUSANDS OF New Yorkers gather in Foley Square last week at the No Hate. No Fear. solidarity march against the rise of antisemitism (photo credit: ERIK MCGREGOR/LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
THOUSANDS OF New Yorkers gather in Foley Square last week at the No Hate. No Fear. solidarity march against the rise of antisemitism
(photo credit: ERIK MCGREGOR/LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Dozens of American Jewish groups have pledged to work to end systemic racism in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.
In a statement Tuesday, 130 organizations said they were “outraged” by the killing of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last week. His death and those of other African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement have led to protests around the world.
“We stand in solidarity with the black community that has for far too long been targeted by police and have suffered rampant racism and unfair and uneven applications of the law,” the statement reads.
The Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the umbrella body that sets consensus on issues for American Jewish public policy, organized the letter. Signers include the Anti-Defamation League, National Council of Jewish Women, national organizations of the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist movements, and groups representing Jewish communities nationwide.
The letter urges government and law enforcement to investigate the officers involved and “to institute sweeping reforms in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.”
“We pledge to join forces with the black community and other Americans to see through these changes to law enforcement, end systemic racism, and work for a more just American society,” it says.
Jewish groups across the denominational spectrum have condemned Floyd’s death.


Tags diaspora jews racism George Floyd
