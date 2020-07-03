The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
$1.6m. designated to protect New York Jewish communities

Each Jewish facility, including synagogues and educational institutions, was awarded $100,000.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 3, 2020 02:28
Hasidic Jewish men gather for a morning prayer outside of a synagogue, closed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York City, New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hasidic Jewish men gather for a morning prayer outside of a synagogue, closed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York City, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US Representative Grace Meng, whose district is Queens in New York, announced on Thursday that $1.6 million in federal funding was designated for additional security to 16 Jewish facilities in the region.
"Following the increase in hate crimes and antisemitic incidents, it is vital that Jewish facilities have the resources they need to protect themselves, and these critical funds will be a huge help in guarding against attacks here in Queens," said Meng. "We cannot let our guard down for a moment. Safety and security must continue to be the number one priority, and I remain committed to doing everything possible to ensure that Jewish facilities are protected from those who seek to do harm."
The US Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Nonprofit Security Grant Program allocated the funds. It was administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The DHS's Nonprofit Security Grant Program "provides houses of worship and nonprofit entities with funding to protect their properties against threats and attacks." Their grants cover target-hardening, as well as other possible security enhancements like barriers, safety gear, and surveillance equipment.
Each Jewish facility, including synagogues and educational institutions, was awarded $100,000.
Meng brought a workshop on the grant program to the region in January, presenting religious institutions with the manner in which they may apply for funding.


