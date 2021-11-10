The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

6 amazing Jewish films at DOC NYC, largest documentary festival in US

The festival will screen more than 120 feature-length documentaries in-person Nov. 10-18 at three Manhattan theaters — the IFC Center, SVA Theatre and Cinépolis Chelsea — and online until Nov. 28.

By JULIA GERGELY/JTA
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 06:22
Lower East Side, Manhattan (photo credit: Aleks Marinkovic/Unsplash)
Lower East Side, Manhattan
(photo credit: Aleks Marinkovic/Unsplash)
In the new documentary “Charm Circle,” director Nira Burstein revisits her childhood home on Charm Circle in the Kew Garden Hills neighborhood of Queens, New York, where her father Uri and mother Raya (who are referred to throughout as Ima and Aba) still live, along with Burstein’s older sister Judy. 
Splicing between interviews with her parents and shaky shots of them in their shabby home are old home videos of the family that reveal seeds that grew into decades of familial conflicts. Every shot unveils another layer of the family dynamic. No member is afraid to put their heart on the screen and bare their grievances and their love, except for maybe Nira herself, who remains behind the camera for all but a few intimate scenes.
There is an unspoken agreement — between father and daughter, between sister and sister, between husband and wife — that Burstein is attempting to repair irreparable damage, that she will test once and for all the strength of the bonds that hold a family together.
“I just want to say, Nira, I’m sorry to you for not being there for you and making you be a grownup when you were still a kid,” Raya says at one point. After a long pause, Nira whispers “It’s all right” from behind the camera. 
“Charm Circle” is a heartbreaking, raw and ultimately loving exploration of family, relationships and fortitude, about the choices we make and the ones we don’t, and the impact they have. It is also one of at least six films of special Jewish interest at DOC NYC, which bills itself as America’s largest documentary festival.
People gather in the Sheep Meadow in Central Park during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 15, 2020 (credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)People gather in the Sheep Meadow in Central Park during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 15, 2020 (credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
The festival will screen more than 120 feature-length documentaries in-person Nov. 10-18 at three Manhattan theaters — the IFC Center, SVA Theatre and Cinépolis Chelsea — and continue online until Nov. 28. (Schedule & ticket info: www.docnyc.net)
Jewish Week readers may want to keep on eye on these films, three of which take a critical look at Israel:
“Boycott” (Dir. by Julia Bacha): Bacha looks at the fallout from a law in Texas that banned state entities from dealing with businesses that boycott Israel or its settlements. Although it was hailed by pro-Israel activists, the law raised free speech issues, which the film explores through the stories of a publisher, attorney and teacher who say they were unfairly asked to choose between their political beliefs and their jobs. Bacha, whose previous films explore Palestinian and Israeli activists who oppose the Israeli occupation, is no fan of the anti-boycott legislation.
“The Devil’s Drivers” (Dir. by Mohammed Abugeth): Filmed over eight years, the documentary follows the drivers who smuggle Palestinian workers by car to their job sites in Israel. The film documents life in the Palestinian-controlled territories, and the fraught interplay among the military, Palestinian workers and Israeli employers who depend on the underground pipeline of laborers.
“The Forgotten Ones” (Dir. by Michale Boganim): French-Israeli director Michale Boganim looks back at the discrimination faced by Jews from North African and Arab countries when they arrived in Israel in the 1950s and ’60s. Boganim tells the story of her own late father, who emigrated from Morocco and was part of Israel’s Black Panthers movement, which advocated for Mizrachi rights in the 1970s.
“Three Minutes: A Lengthening” (Dir. by Bianca Stigter):  Three haunting minutes of rare color footage, depicting the Jewish inhabitants of Nasielsk, Poland, are the basis of this examination of what was lost in the Holocaust. Stigter examines every frame of the home movie, which writer Glenn Kurtz found in his parents’ home in Florida and used as the basis for his own detective work into the victims and survivors.
“A Tree of Life” (Trish Adlesic): Adlesic got intimate access to the survivors and the families of victims of the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Her film, co-produced by Michael Keaton and Mark Cuban, asks how such hate could have found a home in America, and how the community has tried to heal from the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.


Tags new york film documentary new york city film festival Manhattan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli political discourse needs to become less childish - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
3

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon
4

Why is COVID causing vascular damage? Israeli study offers answers

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli election avoided as state budget passes into law, after 3.5 years

Moments after the passing of the 2021 budget, October 4, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by