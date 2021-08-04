The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

A Jewish camp in Wisconsin has closed early due to a COVID outbreak

The outbreak at Herzl was detected on July 28 when a camper exhibited COVID-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus. Four other children in the camper’s program subsequently tested positive.

By LONNY GOLDSMITH/ JTA  
AUGUST 4, 2021 01:23
Kids play softball at Camp Ramah in California. The camp will face a significant shortfall if it needs to refund all of its tuition this year. (photo credit: RAMAH IN CALIFORNIA)
Kids play softball at Camp Ramah in California. The camp will face a significant shortfall if it needs to refund all of its tuition this year.
(photo credit: RAMAH IN CALIFORNIA)
A Jewish summer camp in Wisconsin sent its campers and staff home three days early following a COVID outbreak affecting nine cabins.
Herzl Camp in Webster primarily serves Jews from the Twin Cities area and, as of 2019, had about 500 campers ranging from third to 11th grade. Its summer began in mid-June and was due to end on Aug. 4, but camp administrators made the decision to close early on Saturday night.
“Out of an abundance of caution and with the health of your children our number one priority, our Medical Committee and Board of Directors have made this difficult decision to limit further spread of the virus,” Executive Director Gary Kibort wrote in an email to families.
Herzl is one of a string of camps nationwide that saw COVID outbreaks in July as case numbers in the United States surged due to the Delta variant. Camp Pontiac in New York state recently saw 31 cases of COVID, and Camp Tawonga in California canceled a 200-children session after an outbreak in cases.
It’s unclear if any other Jewish sleepaway camps have had COVID outbreaks. Ramah Darom, a Georgia camp affiliated with the Conservative movement, announced on July 30 that it was “COVID-free” and would be consolidating all of its camper pods into one.
In 2020, nearly all Jewish sleepaway camps closed due to the pandemic. Most opened this year with special public health arrangements and many, like Herzl, encouraged campers 12 and older to be vaccinated.
The outbreak at Herzl was detected on July 28 when a camper exhibited COVID-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus. Four other  children in the camper’s program subsequently tested positive. By Saturday afternoon, there had been more positive tests in other programs.
At the beginning of the summer, campers were restricted to “podding” with their cabins. But campers were tested for COVID five days into each of the summer’s two sessions, and those tests had come back negative, so the pods were expanded from cabins to full age-group programs. Staff members also were allowed to leave camp for certain destinations on their days off.
“We thought our biggest exposure risk was that, [on] day five testing, we’d see a positive,” said Dr. Hope Frisch, Herzl’s co-medical director. “So we weren’t expecting this, almost three weeks in, to have a positive.”
The camp doesn’t know if the positive tests are the result of the Delta variant, which appears to be more contagious than the initial strain of the virus. New information from the CDC, which came out Friday afternoon after six campers tested positive, showed that vaccinated people could also spread the virus. The camp does not yet know how COVID began spreading among its campers.
“I think we’ve all felt it in our own lives, where it seemed like the COVID was leaving, and now it’s maybe coming back,”  said Holly Guncheon, Herzl’s director of advancement.
Kibort also wrote in his email: “All of us at Herzl Camp are both sad and disappointed that camp will end early. We are deeply grateful for these joyful days at the camp we love. We are also deeply grateful to you – our camp families – for your understanding and support.”
A version of this story originally ran in TC Jewfolk. Used with permission.


Tags jewish summer camp COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a budget. What's next? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by