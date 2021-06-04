ADL demands Facebook work harder to combat antisemitic content

The ADL stressed in the letter that despite years of requests to address the issue, sufficient action still hasn't been taken to remove content and users spreading antisemitism.

"Facebook’s inaction has helped spread hatred of Jews and has contributed to historical high levels of antisemitism in America and antisemitism online and offline across the globe," wrote the ADL.

The organization sent seven examples of public antisemitic posts that violated Facebook's policies, but the company refused to remove the content.

"We request that the Oversight Board put a stop to the implicit promotion of antisemitism on Facebook by overruling Facebook’s decisions to permit such content to flourish," wrote the ADL.

"Both ADL and the Facebook Community Standards team recognize that there is a clear connection between online antisemitic, racist and hateful images and tropes reverberating on Facebook and offline hate and violence directed at marginalized communities," stressed the organization.

The ADL provided seven examples of antisemitic content it found on Facebook, including a post quoting Nazi propogandist Joseph Goebbels stating that Jews control the media.

Another post featured a picture of a person holding a sign reading "Hitler was right" and a post spreading the conspiracy theory that the Rothschild family controls "major institutions" throughout the world.

The ADL stressed that the posts were just a few examples of the "thousands of clear-cut examples of antisemitism on Facebook’s public pages and groups."

"Especially in this time of rising antisemitic incidents, it is unacceptable that we have to turn to the Facebook Oversight Board to have Facebook enforce its own policies and stop the spread of virulent antisemitism on its platform," said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. "Despite its claims that it wants to do better to stop antisemitism from spreading, Facebook’s inaction speaks volumes. It is easy to come up with examples like this of dangerous antisemitic rhetoric. This content clearly violates Facebook’s Community Standards and we look forward to the Oversight Board’s ruling and seeing meaningful action to prevent this hate from spreading."