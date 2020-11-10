The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Agudath Israel America congratulates Biden on election victory

The letter comes after senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis lavished Trump with praise shortly before the election, which the president himself acknowledged.

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 13:01
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden celebrates onstage at his election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. (photo credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden celebrates onstage at his election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020.
(photo credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)
(photo credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)
Agudath Israel America, the preeminent representative organization for ultra-Orthodox Jews in the US, issued a letter to President-elect Joe Biden on Monday congratulating him for winning the presidential election.
The letter from the ultra-Orthodox organization comes as US President Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat in the Nov. 3 election, and while many senior Republican congressman back this stance and the president’s efforts to overturn by legal action what appear to be insurmountable voting leads for Biden in key states.
“On behalf of the rabbinical and lay leadership of Agudath Israel of America, I am pleased to extend our warm congratulations upon your election last week, and our most sincere wishes for success,” wrote Agudah Executive Vice President Rabbi David Zwiebel to Biden on Monday.
“Agudath Israel of America has always enjoyed close working relationships with the White House, irrespective of which political party happens to be its occupant,” he added, saying the organization “looks forward to working with you and your Administration in the weeks and years ahead.”
The rabbi added “May the Almighty bless you in all that you do as you lead our great nation forward in these challenging times."
Agudah’s letter comes following a letter of support for Trump issued by 12 of the most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis in the US and published just nine days before the election, which lavished praise on Trump, lauded him for having “strengthened America to proudly hold aloft the banner of G-d and religious belief,” hoped that he go “‘from strength to strength’ leading us forward towards ever greater good,” and concluded with a prayer that God “exalt and magnify,” Trump and lift him up “higher and higher.”
The letter was not issued by Agudath Israel of America, but its signatories did include two members of Agudah’s Council of Torah Sages, Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky and Rabbi Malkiel Kotler.
Trump himself saw the letter and expressed his gratidude to the ultra-Orthodox rabbinical leaders for their support on Twitter, retweeting an image of the letter and stating “Thank you Rabbis!” in his tweet.


