The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Aiding Philadelphia voters, rabbis find the unexpected: Peace and optimism

The rabbis had trained to de-escalate tension that could lead to violence and to advocate for people who were being denied access to the ballot box.

By BEN SALES/JTA  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 01:54
EARLY VOTERS wait in line to cast their ballots in the US presidential election in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday. (photo credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)
EARLY VOTERS wait in line to cast their ballots in the US presidential election in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.
(photo credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)
PHILADELPHIA— As Election Day has arrived during perhaps the most charged campaign in recent history, many eyes have been on Pennsylvania, a swing state that both the Biden and Trump camps see as a must-win. While commentators and security experts have warned about the possibility of politically motivated violence on Election Day or in its aftermath, Pennsylvania’s political diversity has made it seem like a fertile ground for such tensions.
But at around noon on Election Day in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of West Oak Lane, the biggest problem faced by three local rabbis who had signed up as election volunteers was how close they could stand to the door of a polling place.
The polling place, a senior citizens center, served a largely African-American neighborhood. The building was open to the public, but people had to buzz into a locked door in order to cast their ballots. In the end, the volunteers decided to position a person close to the door to help frustrated voters, just in case.
The rabbis had trained to de-escalate tension that could lead to violence and to advocate for people who were being denied access to the ballot box. As of the early afternoon, the locked door was the most severe issue they had encountered.
“I feel surprised,” said Rabbi Annie Lewis of Temple Beth Zion – Beth Israel, a Conservative synagogue in central Philadelphia. “Obviously, leading up to this day, I didn’t know how I would feel this morning. I was just very moved, hearing stories on the radio, seeing people voting, being out and talking to voters, talking to poll workers and other volunteers.”
She added, “That feels hopeful to me. I feel part of something much bigger.”
The rabbis were there on behalf of a nonpartisan group called Election Defenders, which aims to assist voters waiting in line and potentially de-escalate conflict at the polls. The organization has a presence across the country but has focused on mobilizing volunteers in swing states. Its goals range from providing water and masks to voters to stepping in between voters and armed groups that seek to intimidate them.
Voter suppression and the process of vote counting have been core elements of the end of the campaign cycle. President Trump has repeatedly railed against the mail-in voting process, and in Pennsylvania, his campaign is already challenging the state’s absentee ballot procedures in court, seeking to truncate the counting of votes. Critics of Trump say he is trying to subvert the democratic process to declare victory on Tuesday night, before all ballots are counted — something he had to deny this weekend, before saying “as soon as the election is over — we’re going in with our lawyers,” mentioning Pennsylvania specifically.
The Election Defenders rabbis, all wearing yellow hats with the word “CLERGY” on them, were roving between polling places in North Philadelphia to make sure all was calm and that people who wanted to vote could do so. All three said the work was driven by a belief in the importance of democracy.
“Democracy only functions when every vote is counted and every member of society has a say in how they are governed,” said Rabbi Elyse Wechterman, executive director of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association and a local resident. “I think clergy are in some ways above the partisan strife. Of course I have my own opinions but the reality is I’m not really here to push a candidate … and I think clergy stand for that kind of fairness.”
Even as the morning proceeded calmly — the rabbis helped one woman find the correct polling place, and put up an informational sign at another polling place that had moved — they were worried for the days ahead, when uncertainty about the election’s outcome and the Trump campaign’s legal challenges could lead to unrest.
“I’m a little bit more concerned about the risk of working in de-escalation, showing up in the streets as clergy, to show up even as a witness at actions in the city in the days to come, in the event that there is’t a clear winner,” said Rabbi Yosef Goldman, Lewis’ husband and the leader of the rabbinic volunteer team. “I’m worried about agitators coming to potentially stop the ballot count or there being lawsuits and things like that that lead to uncertainty about the election and the legitimacy of the election.”
For now, though, that was all a future possibility. After making the rounds of local polling sites, the rabbis took a lunch break in a nearby park, where they were joined by some other Jewish election volunteers. After recapping the morning, the conversation quickly turned to COVID-19 rates in the northeast, and then to the relative merits of kugel, the Ashkenazi Jewish baked dish.
Before they headed out on another round of election monitoring, the Jews posed for a group photo, and debated whether to make peace signs or give a thumbs-up. Do “something badass and nonpartisan,” Goldman joked.
When asked what was on his mind today, he said “My children, and wanting America to be a place that upholds the values that we say it does so that it can be a safe and nurturing place for them and for all of the children in our city and country.”
“Sometimes hope is a radical act. We choose and choose again to have hope in what the future can bring,” Goldman said.


Tags diaspora Elections 2020 Philadelphia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let Yigal Amir be furloughed from prison By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by