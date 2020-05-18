The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Alaska lawmaker apologizes after likening pandemic regulations to Nazis

A Republican state lawmaker in Alaska said he did not mean to offend people when he compared restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic to measures imposed by the Nazis.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MAY 18, 2020 05:31
NUREMBERG LAWS racial identification chart (Wikimedia Commons) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
NUREMBERG LAWS racial identification chart (Wikimedia Commons)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Republican state lawmaker in Alaska said he did not mean to offend people when he compared restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic to measures imposed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
But State Rep. Ben Carpenter said he believes the comparison remains apt in a column published Sunday in Must Read Alaska, a right-wing website.
“This comparison was not intended to marginalize the memory of the Holocaust but to ensure similar behavior can never happen again,” he wrote.
The column comes two days after Carpenter sent an email to all 40 members of the Alaska house objecting to a new rule requiring lawmakers to wear a sticker showing that they passed a coronavirus screening before entering the statehouse.
“How about an arm band that won’t fall off like a sticker will?” Carpenter wrote. “If my sticker falls off, do I get a new one or do I get public shaming too? Are the stickers available as a yellow Star of David?”
Both Jewish members of Alaska’s state legislature responded to Carpenter’s yellow star comment in messages also sent to every lawmaker.
“Ben, this is disgusting. Keep your Holocaust jokes to yourself,” wrote Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins.
“I don’t think a tag that we’re cleared to enter the building is akin to being shipped to a concentration camp. It’s more akin to needing a boarding pass when you get through TSA. This is that,” wrote Rep. Andy Josephson.
The Alaska Landmine, a political blog, first reported Carpenter’s email. Carpenter elaborated on his comparison in comments to the Anchorage Daily News.
“Can you or I — can we even say it is totally out of the realm of possibility that COVID-19 patients will be rounded up and taken somewhere?” he told the newspaper. “People want to say Hitler was a white supremacist. No. He was fearful of the Jewish nation, and that drove him into some unfathomable atrocities.”
In his Must Read Alaska column, Carpenter said he was sorry that his email did not adequately explain his thinking.
“My email comments have been perceived by many to be offensive,” wrote. “For any offense taken, I apologize because my words are my responsibility. It was not my intent to be offensive; quite the opposite.”
He then explained the analogy in more detail while also saying that “white supremacists like Adolf Hitler are fearful bullies who must be exterminated from the face of the earth.”
Ten people in Alaska have died of the coronavirus.
Lawmakers and protesters in several states have made comparisons between Nazi Germany and efforts to contain the coronavirus.


Tags Alaska antisemitism Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's largest-ever government: Over the top, excessive and indulgent By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shai Franklin For the United States and United Nations, two heads are better than one By SHAI FRANKLIN
Dvora Waysman In praise of Jerusalem By DVORA WAYSMAN
Gershon Baskin The next generation of peace advocates face an even more difficult task By GERSHON BASKIN
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by