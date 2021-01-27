The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Amar’e Stoudemire, now a Brooklyn Nets coach, doesn’t work on Shabbat

“[T]he Nets are granting Shabbat off to Stoudemire every week — Friday sundown through Saturday sundown.”

By GABE FRIEDMAN  
JANUARY 27, 2021 03:57
KOBE BRYANT (left) and Amar'e Stoudemire had many battles against each other in the NBA, and Stoudemire - currently on Maccabi Tel Aviv - was extremely shaken by Bryant's death this week. (photo credit: REUTERS)
KOBE BRYANT (left) and Amar'e Stoudemire had many battles against each other in the NBA, and Stoudemire - currently on Maccabi Tel Aviv - was extremely shaken by Bryant's death this week.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Amar’e Stoudemire, the former NBA star-turned-Orthodox-convert to Judaism and Israeli team owner, is still settling into his new job as an assistant player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets. One fact that is helping him get comfortable: The team is not forcing him to work on Shabbat, which he observes.
Writing about Stoudemire and his new gig in December, Marc Stein of The New York Times reported that the team was still working through how to deal with the star’s request about the Jewish Sabbath. Stein wrote that Stoudemire was having a little trouble adjusting to being called a “coach” while not being officially retired as a player. Last year Stoudemire played for Maccabi Tel Aviv and helped the Israeli club win a championship in the country’s top league.
On Monday, Stein tweeted that the team has agreed to Stoudemire’s ask.
“[T]he Nets are granting Shabbat off to Stoudemire every week — Friday sundown through Saturday sundown,” Stein wrote.
The development is symbolic of Stoudemire’s stricter adherence to Jewish law over time. He completed a formal Orthodox conversion in August.
Stoudemire, once an All-Star for the Phoenix Suns (where he played alongside current Nets head coach Steve Nash), detailed his Jewish journey in a late December talk with the UJA-Federation of New York.


