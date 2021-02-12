The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Amar’e Stoudemire travels everywhere with an antique golden menorah

In an interview with Bloomberg published Wednesday, Stoudemire said he brings an “antique gold menorah” with him wherever he goes.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 05:39
Amare Stoudemire receives his Israeli ID card with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (photo credit: ARYEH ABRAMS)
Amare Stoudemire receives his Israeli ID card with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri
(photo credit: ARYEH ABRAMS)
Amar’e Stoudemire is deeply connected to his Jewish faith and likes to travel in style. So it makes sense that the former NBA star brings a token of his spirituality with him on the road.
In an interview with Bloomberg published Wednesday, Stoudemire said he brings an “antique gold menorah” with him wherever he goes — before the pandemic, at least, when he claimed to travel around 50,000 miles by plane per year.
Here’s his description:

I always pack my antique gold menorah. I bought it in Jerusalem, and it’s kind of a small, travel-sized one. It helps the aesthetic of my room whenever I get to my location. It started when I played in the NBA. I always had the menorah inside of my locker with a few books that I would read before I start the game, so it kind of helped me Zen [out] and relax before I went into a battle against another NBA team.

When I started playing overseas, I started taking it with me to road games and then when I traveled to different countries in the offseason. It’s traveled with me to multiple countries and is always on display, wherever I am staying, to remind me of the strength that can be found in struggle. This helps me endure anything.

It shows up as a dark spot on the x-ray at the airport, but it’s not sharp, like a weapon — it has round edges. [TSA agents] will ask, “Are you traveling with jewelry?” and I’m, like, “No, just my menorah.”


