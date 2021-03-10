Amar'e Stoudemire's Florida home bought for $3.5 m. cash

The house, which sits on a 2.3-acre estate, is located outside of Miami, and Ross bought it just four days after it hit the market, according to the report. The house has a bar, a yoga room, two offices and a movie theater that can contain up to nine people inside of it.

The NBA star, who received Israeli citizenship in March 2019 while playing professional basketball there, announced in August in a post on Instagram that his conversion to Judaism is complete.



In an interview with Bloomberg published in February, Stoudemire said he brings an “antique gold menorah” with him wherever he goes — before the pandemic, at least, when he claimed to travel around 50,000 miles by plane every year.

Stoudemire is deeply connected to his Jewish faith and likes to travel in style. So it makes sense that the former NBA star brings a token of his spirituality with him on the road.

Gabe Friedman and Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.

