The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Amid Capitol violence, Jewish Heritage museum to educate on extremism

“We cannot be silent bystanders. We must speak up and take action wherever and whenever we witness hatred and threats of violence."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 8, 2021 13:47
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC on January 5, 2021. A string of extremists are expected at the rally. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images) (photo credit: SAMUEL CORUM/GETTY IMAGES)
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC on January 5, 2021. A string of extremists are expected at the rally. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
(photo credit: SAMUEL CORUM/GETTY IMAGES)
After far-right activists and white supremacists stormed into the US Capitol on Wednesday, the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust recommitted to education about the Holocaust and current extremism, hate and violence.
Many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol were carrying antisemitic and racist symbols, including Confederate flags, hoodies reading "Camp Auschwitz" and symbols of white supremacist groups.
“We have a responsibility to stand up and condemn the blatant bigotry displayed at the Capitol on Wednesday,” said Jack Kliger, president and CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage. “We cannot be silent bystanders. We must speak up and take action wherever and whenever we witness hatred and threats of violence."
“Our museum draws on lessons from the Holocaust to educate about hate and injustice in our current times," added Kliger. "We remain committed to educating our visitors, whether in-person or online, on the reality and dangers of extremism.”
The museum will join the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the New York Board of Rabbis in presenting the "Extremism: What you need to know in 2021" virtual event to discuss the challenges of present-day extremism and ways to fight it, on Thursday, January 14 at 9 p.m. IST (2 p.m. EST).
Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, and Kliger will moderate a discussion with panelists Talia Lavin, a journalist and author of Culture Warlords: My Journey Into the Dark Web of White Supremacy, Oren Segal, vice president of the ADL’s Center on Extremism, and Eric Ward, executive director of the Western States Center and senior fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center and Race Forward.
The museum will also offer two virtual field trips: "Meeting hate with humanity: Life during the Holocaust” and “Love thy neighbor: Immigration and the US experience.”
The Museum switch to online programming at the beginning of the pandemic and has since reopened, but has continued to offer online programming. A number of virtual educational events were offered last year and are available on YouTube.


Tags Holocaust extremism antisemitism Capitol Hill Capitol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Capitol riots: Trump's challenge to democracy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by