The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Amid coronavirus, a rabbi and dad is starting an online Jewish day school

Yesod represents one of countless efforts by enterprising parents trying to manage uncertainty around schooling that would have been unimaginable just six months ago.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA  
AUGUST 4, 2020 03:46
Parents' response to the uncertainty and danger around school attendance now includes a new effort to create an online Jewish day school. (photo credit: ILLUSTRATION BY GRACE YAGEL/JTA)
Parents' response to the uncertainty and danger around school attendance now includes a new effort to create an online Jewish day school.
(photo credit: ILLUSTRATION BY GRACE YAGEL/JTA)
The pandemic lockdown was just weeks old when Jonah Rank first realized he wouldn’t be sending his daughter to kindergarten as planned.
Rank and his wife, both Conservative rabbis, moved from Nova Scotia to southeastern Pennsylvania a year ago in part because they wanted to be able to send their children to a Jewish day school. But as the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, the school closed temporarily — like nearly all others closed temporarily.
Looking ahead, Rank concluded that because he and his wife both are immunocompromised, they would not want their children in school until a vaccine was available.
In early May, he sent out a beacon to his thousands of Facebook friends.
“Are you worried about sending kids to school physically next year?” Rank wrote. “If you’re interested in Jewish education amidst all this, let’s talk; I’m building a network now.”
At the time, Rank may have sounded like a pessimist: Many summer camps hadn’t even been canceled yet. With the disease appearing to be in retreat in most places, the idea of an online fall semester seemed far-fetched.
But now, with the disease widespread and schools across the country reopening online, Rank looks more like a prophet. And the conversation he began that day has yielded the outlines of an online Jewish elementary school program: Yesod, or foundation in Hebrew.
Rank is still ironing out the details around Yesod, which will be nondenominational and run from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. But he has taken steps to incorporate a legal nonprofit, convening an 11-member board to develop a program that he sees as a structured, supported and most of all social approach to homeschooling. He’s also put out a call for teachers, for Jewish and secular studies.
And while registration won’t open for a few weeks, Rank says hundreds of parents have expressed interest. He expects the final student body to number about 50 — including his daughter.
“Knowing that we would not have our local day school quite be an option unless we were to have our eldest be possibly the only kid on a computer, which sounded like a terrible idea, I knew I had to do something,” Rank said.
Yesod represents one of countless efforts by enterprising parents trying to manage uncertainty around schooling that would have been unimaginable just six months ago. Driven by safety and financial concerns, some parents with means are forming micro-schools or “pandemic pods,” small groups of children learning together in private homes, sometimes with privately hired teachers. Others are exploring homeschooling for the first time.
Many others are gritting their teeth and hoping for the best at public or Jewish day schools that are either seeking to open with precautions, often on a limited schedule, or planning to operate online only.
Yesod also represents the way that the pandemic is giving rise to educational models that could be testing grounds for long-term changes to how Jewish education is delivered.
Until now, the only virtual school options for non-Orthodox students have been supplemental, not meant to supplant school enrollment. While Rank does not envision the one he is launching as a replacement for the traditional day school, the longer the pandemic wears on, the more likely it may be that parents experience upsides to helping their children engage in communal learning online — especially when it comes with a relatively low price tag of about $10,000.
Paul Bernstein, the CEO of Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools, which works with more than 300 day schools and yeshivas across North America, says he is encouraged by innovation happening around virtual instruction in Jewish educational settings. But he said virtual-only instruction can fall short in a number of ways, including not being able to provide socialization for children or create a community in the same way that in-person ones can.
“I embrace the innovation and I just encourage those providing the education and also the families choosing education to really consider the full mix of academics, social, emotional and community that a school represents,” Bernstein said. “At the moment I think the best model is a school as we currently know it, with a mix of physical and online.”
Most Jewish day schools are hoping to open for at least some in-person instruction in the fall, Bernstein said. But they know that could easily change.
“Everyone is planning for ideally being in person, being ready to be online either at the beginning or at certain points in the year, [and] even if you’re in person you need to be prepared for the fact that some of the faculty and some of the students may not be able to be themselves in person,” he said.
That’s exactly the scenario that Rank said was driving parents to express interest in Yesod.
“We are primarily getting concerns from families where the day school is planning on reopening for as long as they can be open and then going virtual again and it’s not stable enough for what these families need,” he said.
A typical day for students at Yesod will look something like this: School will start at 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, when students will join their cohort — others in their grade and perhaps another — for a 30-minute lesson with a teacher.
They will then spend an hour in a “beit midrash”-style Zoom with students of all ages working on assignments they received in their lesson. Teachers will be available to provide assistance, and students can join smaller breakout rooms to work together with others in their grade.
After that, they’ll return to their small groups to go over the assignment. After an hourlong lunch break, the afternoon will repeat the pattern, but those who had Jewish studies in the morning will have secular studies in the afternoon and vice versa.
Rank and the board members consulted a number of curricula when developing the plan for Yesod. They include standards for Jewish learning developed by Mechon Hadar, an egalitarian yeshiva in New York, and Beit Rabban, a day school in New York, as well as secular standards.
Much of the secular subjects will have children examining their own homes and communities in a pedagogical approach that asks students to draw on their own experiences as they construct knowledge.
“All these questions about ‘How does our house come into the larger picture of how a society works?,’ you end up needing to be able to learn about how plants grow and how does food get on your table,” Rank said. “That is going to involve understanding a little bit of science and understanding a little bit of social studies and understanding that literary skills will be helpful in reading nutrition facts and reading the ingredients.”
Designing the curriculum has come with a set of challenges, said Hannah Hofrichter, a Houston-based board member who works as a private tutor both in Jewish and secular subjects. The challenges include having to design a curriculum that will be taught completely online as well as having to do so prior to having an enrolled student body.
“We don’t necessarily know where the student body is coming, what their backgrounds are. It’s a lot of things that are a little bit up in the air,” said Hofrichter, who is still figuring out where her 7-year-old daughter will enroll in the fall.
Rank will soon be hiring four teachers and four instructors who can provide guidance during the beit midrash portion of the day (some of the roles could potentially overlap, he said). But the rabbi says he is not planning to be part of the staff in the fall. Instead, Rank will continue to run the religious school at Kehilat HaNahar, a Reconstructionist congregation in the Pennsylvania town of New Hope. That, too, will be completely virtual.
One significant difference between Yesod and a traditional day school is the tuition. Yesod will operate on a sliding scale model with the full recommended tuition at $10,000 per child per year, less than half the average cost of $22,910, according to Prizmah’s 2020 report.
“We will cost less than just about any day school option in the United States,” Rank said. “We will also cost basically what families can afford because we don’t want safety to have a hefty price tag.”
Those who cannot afford the recommended price will be able to pay less as well as receive financial aid. There will also be an option for parents to pay significantly less to just receive the curriculum and assignments and teach children on their own or participate in just some of the daily sessions.
Still, the model won’t be a threat to Jewish day schools in the long term, said a board member who asked to have her name withheld because she is employed by a Jewish day school.
“It doesn’t compete with an eight-hour school day where the parents drop the kids off and they’re actively engaged in either teacher-directed or student-directed learning all day,” she said. “This will require some parent engagement.”
Initially, Rank had planned for Yesod only to run for the upcoming academic year. But he says it may run longer depending on how the pandemic develops.
“As I’m learning that it’s likely that vaccines might not even be a full solution, at least the first vaccines that will come out, I wouldn’t be surprised if the coronavirus is going to change life for the next four years, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Yesod lasts at least four more years,” he said.
But does he see Yesod outliving the pandemic?
“It would be lovely to learn that it’s such a powerful experience for the students to be in the particular [cohorts] that they will be learning in that they will want to stay learning peers with the kids that they meet through Yesod, and it will be lovely if kids really adapt to learning online very well and responsibly,” Rank said.
“But if there’s a very good option for my kids one day learning in person in a Jewish day school, I would love for that experience to be possible for them, too.”


Tags Jewish day school Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Genet Dasa COVID-19 crisis makes ‘routine’ experience of minorities unbearable By GENET DASA
Susan Hattis Rolef Likud MK David Amsalem’s plenary performance By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Arye Gut Azerbaijan: a true and reliable strategic partner of Israel in the world By ARYE GUT
Ehud Eilam Israel and Hamas against PIJ By EHUD EILAM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by