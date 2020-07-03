An 18-year-old Jewish model with Down syndrome - Gucci's latest superstar

Ellie Goldstein, an 18-year-old model with Down syndrome, recently fulfilled a dream by starring in a Gucci Beauty campaign, and has broken social media records by receiving over 800,000 likes on her post on the official Gucci Instagram page. If that's not enough, the teenager will appear on the pages of the Italian Vogue later this month. Raised in Ilford, a small town in Essex, UK, Goldstein started modeling in 2017 after joining the Zebedee Management modeling agency, which focuses on providing services for models with disabilities, "supplying diverse models and offering sensitive representation," according to their website. She was featured in several campaigns in the past, including by Nike and Vodafone, but starring in the Gucci campaign is definitely the biggest yet. The photo shoot that took place in London captured Goldstein wearing the Gucci mascara L’Obscur, inspired by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who wrote on the Instagram post: “I designed L’Obscur mascara for an authentic person who uses makeup to tell their story of freedom, in their way.”
The post featuring Goldstein gained immense popularity, with over 800,000 likes and thousands of supporters sharing their love on the comment section, with one person commenting: "Beauty beyond limits" and another: "Can this please be our new normal, we are ready for it." "I really enjoyed the modelling and loved wearing the Gucci dress. I’m really proud of the photo shoot," Goldstein replied, while adding that "I’m looking forward to modelling for other brands," suggesting that the young model is only just beginning her special career.
View this post on InstagramIn occasion of the #PhotoVogueFestival held in November 2019, @guccibeauty and @vogueitalia launched an Instagram scouting project. As a result, photographer @davidpdhyde captures Ellie @elliejg16_zebedeemodel and Kadri Vahersalu @kadri_vahersalu for a special editorial featuring the buildable Gucci Mascara L’Obscur. The portfolio is inspired by Creative Director @alessandro_michele’s words: “I designed L’Obscur mascara for an authentic person who uses makeup to tell their story of freedom, in their way.” #AlessandroMichele #GucciBeauty
