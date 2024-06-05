Michigan white supremacist sentenced after attempting to enact 'Operation Kristallnacht'

Nathan Weeden, a 24-year-old resident of Michigan was sentenced to serve 26 months in prison after he was found guilty of defacing Jacob Synagogue with Swastikas and symbols associated with his white supremacist group, The Base, the US Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

Weeden was found guilty of one count of conspiring to injure, oppress, threaten or intimidate any person in the exercise of their rights and one count of intentionally defacing, damaging or destroying religious property because of the race or ethnic characteristics of individuals associated with that property.

Weeden, along with two fellow The Base members, in September of 2019 sent encrypted messages about targeting the synagogue in an operation dubbed “Operation Kristallnacht” (Night of Broken Glass.) The operation name is in reference to attacks on Jewish synagogues and businesses in Germany during Nazi rule.

Beyond targeting Temple Jacob, the white supremacist trio had planned to vandalize property associated with Black and Jewish Americans. A man wearing a “Nationalist Social Club 131” (NSC 131) shirt shows his swastika tattoo during a pro-police rally, following weeks of protests against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. June 27, 2020. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

Condemning the vandalism and ideology

“This sentence sends a strong message that threatening and intimidating people because of their religion, race or ethnic characteristics will not be tolerated in this country,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. “White supremacist-fueled violence is a stain on our history and perpetrators of such violence will be held accountable. No one should live in fear because of who they are, what they believe or where they worship. The Justice Department will continue to investigate and prosecute those who desecrate houses of worship and who conspire to intimidate people seeking to exercise the legal rights guaranteed to all Americans.”

“Today’s sentencing sends a strong message that hate will not be tolerated,” said US Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan. “No one should be the target of hate because of their race, ethnicity, religion, or any other status. When hateful words become hateful acts, my office will use every tool we have to protect the public and secure justice like we did in this case.”

“Accountability matters. Today’s sentence is representative of our community's views on hate crime-inspired violence. People who engage in this behavior will be identified and fully prosecuted by the law,” said Special Agent in Charge James Deir of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Detroit Field Division. “ATF is steadfast in its commitment to protecting everyone across this great state against violent criminals fueled by hatred and intolerance.”