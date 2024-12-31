Community continues Hanukkah celebration after Hertfordshire Hanukkiah vandalized

A Hertfordshire community lit Hannukah candles on Sunday evening after their Hanukkiah had been allegedly torn down and defaced with paint earlier that morning, according to statements by Chabad Lubavitch Bricket Wood and Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The Hanukkiah set up by the Bricket Wood Chabad for a holiday celebration in the village and surrounding districts was found by Rabbi Eliezer Tunk with its branches drooped down to its base, and blue paint splattered along the traditional Jewish candelabra.

"This act has left us shocked and deeply upset," Tunk said on Facebook.

"This act has left us shocked and deeply upset," Tunk said on Facebook.

The Hertfordshire Constabulary said on X that it was investigating the incident. The police force did not immediately respond to The Jerusalem Post's request for comment.

Hanukkah goes ahead

The Sunday night candle lighting went ahead as planned, according to the Chabad, which it said spread "light, hope, and unity throughout our village."

"We were overwhelmed by the incredible turnout of over 200 people who came to show their support. Your warmth and solidarity reminded us that no act of hate can dim the light of our community," said Chabad Lubavitch Bricket Wood. "Thank you for standing with us and for making this a truly unforgettable Chanukah. Together, we continue to bring light into the world."