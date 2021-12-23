Olim threaten to go to High Court over US travel ban

The Yad La'olim organization has sent a warning letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and other government officials demanding immediate approval of Olim travel plans to the US to maintain their jobs and visit family. The NGO, led by former MK Dov Lipman and represented by lawyer Aviad Hacohen, has given the government until Sunday to arrive at a solution to the logjam blocking them from flying which could lead to hundreds or more Olim losing their jobs based in the US and cost family members last chances to visit dying relatives.

With the Omicron fifth wave leading to new restrictions on flying to the US and much of the world, even dual US-Israeli citizens are now facing obstacles to travel to America.

According to Lipman, there are somewhere between hundreds to thousands of Olim who are trying to get to the US to maintain their livelihood, to get married or to attend to other critical family issues.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

However, unlike some of the past flying restrictions during the coronavirus era, where dual US-Israeli citizens could fly, but face quarantine upon their return to Israel, many Olim even with critical issues are getting rejected from a special approvals committee which is supposed to handle the issue.

Lipman noted that earlier this week, government official Amos Shmueli told the Knesset that there were 4,500 requests for special approval to travel pending, but that he had only 10 staff members working on the issue.

Olim arriving in Israel (credit: DAVID SALEM-ZOOG PRODUCTIONS)

Despite the obvious fact that this is insufficient staffing, Shmueli was promising - a futile promise according to Lipman - to give fair responses within 24 hours.

The NGO director said that almost all requests were getting rejected outright or for missing documents even where it was clear that all documents were submitted and that the document reviewers simply did not have sufficient time to perform an accurate and prompt review.

Other persons who are stuck because of the current Israeli flying restrictions include lone soldiers and persons who completely reside in the US and just happened to get stuck in Israel at the wrong time this past week while visiting Israeli relatives.

There are concerns that the state could claim a shortage of flights, but even that issue could be chalked up to the state's own policy reducing the number of flights that airlines are offering.