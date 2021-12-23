The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Olim threaten to go to High Court over US travel ban

The Yad La'olim organization sent a letter to the PM and AG demanding to find a solution for thousands of olim who work and have close family in the US.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2021 12:05
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Yad La'olim organization has sent a warning letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and other government officials demanding immediate approval of Olim travel plans to the US to maintain their jobs and visit family. The NGO, led by former MK Dov Lipman and represented by lawyer Aviad Hacohen, has given the government until Sunday to arrive at a solution to the logjam blocking them from flying  which could lead to hundreds or more Olim losing their jobs based in the US and cost family members last chances to visit dying relatives.
With the Omicron fifth wave leading to new restrictions on flying to the US and much of the world, even dual US-Israeli citizens are now facing obstacles to travel to America.
According to Lipman, there are somewhere between hundreds to thousands of Olim who are trying to get to the US to maintain their livelihood, to get married or to attend to other critical family issues.
However, unlike some of the past flying restrictions during the coronavirus era, where dual US-Israeli citizens could fly, but face quarantine upon their return to Israel, many Olim even with critical issues are getting rejected from a special approvals committee which is supposed to handle the issue.
Lipman noted that earlier this week, government official Amos Shmueli told the Knesset that there were 4,500 requests for special approval to travel pending, but that he had only 10 staff members working on the issue.
Olim arriving in Israel (credit: DAVID SALEM-ZOOG PRODUCTIONS)Olim arriving in Israel (credit: DAVID SALEM-ZOOG PRODUCTIONS)
Despite the obvious fact that this is insufficient staffing, Shmueli was promising - a futile promise according to Lipman - to give fair responses within 24 hours.
The NGO director said that almost all requests were getting rejected outright or for missing documents even where it was clear that all documents were submitted and that the document reviewers simply did not have sufficient time to perform an accurate and prompt review.
Other persons who are stuck because of the current Israeli flying restrictions include lone soldiers and persons who completely reside in the US and just happened to get stuck in Israel at the wrong time this past week while visiting Israeli relatives.
There are concerns that the state could claim a shortage of flights, but even that issue could be chalked up to the state's own policy reducing the number of flights that airlines are offering. 


Tags olim Travel ban usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas recognizes the reality of Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

East Jerusalem needs urban renewal - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Trump turns on Bibi with one word

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noy Peri

Here's how to run an influencers campaign - opinion

 By NOY PERI
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by