Dozens of Holocaust survivors to sue for Holocaust compensation

Dozens of Holocaust survivors , with the help of the Shurat Hadin organization are suing for compensation from insurance companies from the Holocaust who owe the survivors and their families $20 billion.

The generation of Holocaust survivors is dying out with 170,000 currently living in Israel and 15,000 dying annually. When the survivors die, so does their last chance to reclaim property and rights that were stolen from them during the Holocaust. Past attempts to reclaim property or compensation have largely failed with only few Holocaust survivors getting what is owed to them.

Members of Shurat Hadin explained that alongside trying to get back stolen property, attempts have been made to make claims on Holocaust survivors' insurance policies from the time of the Holocaust. While such claims have succeeded, the success has been limited.

This is the first time Shurat Hadin is opening an extensive project to help Holocaust survivors stake a claim to the billions of dollars owed to them and their heirs. In the past, the organization has represented the victims of terrorism worldwide.

"We're talking about billions of dollars that belong to the families of the Holocaust survivors and are waiting for them in European funds," said lawyer Nitzana Darshan-Lietner. "I am calling to the second generation of Holocaust survivors, don't wait, join us because this is your last chance."

Entrance gate at Auschwitz concentration camp (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Darshan-Lietner further explained that the money is owed to Holocaust survivors, and the insurance companies have no right to withhold it.

"The injustice that was done to them is bad enough," she said. "We will fight to return to them what they are owed."