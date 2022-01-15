US Orgs react to Colleyville synagogue hostage situation

WASHINGTON - Several local organizations and government officials responded on Saturday to the hostage situation at Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of a hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas,” the American Jewish Committee (AJC) said in a tweet. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the local Jewish community at this time.”

The Anti Defamation League (ADL) tweeted that it was “aware of the ongoing situation in Colleyville and is engaged with local and federal authorities and the community’s leaders.”

“We’re monitoring the tragic situation at Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, and praying for everyone’s safety,” the Jewish Democratic Council of America said in a tweet.

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Dr. Nachman Shai said that he was monitoring closely from Israel the hostage situation unfolding at Beth Israel Congregation where the Jewish community gathered for Shabbat services in Colleyville, Texas. “Praying for an immediate and safe end,” he said.

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) released a call for a prayer on Twitter. “A gunman has taken worshipers hostage at Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, TX,” CUFI wrote. “Please join us immediately in praying for the safe release of all those in peril at this moment and for the law enforcement officers attempting to diffuse this situation.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with the Israeli consul in Houston, who is on her way to the synagogue, and is caught up to date with the incident and is closely monitoring the live information.