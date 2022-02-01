The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

60% of Jewish Israelis: Israel should invest in its expatriates - survey

Some 86% of respondents believe that the Jewish State must invest in Hebrew language studies for Israeli children living abroad

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 14:09

Updated: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 14:20
WZO staff on mission visiting Israelis living abroad (photo credit: Spokesman WZO)
WZO staff on mission visiting Israelis living abroad
(photo credit: Spokesman WZO)

Over 60% of Israel's Jewish adults believe that the country should invest in Israelis living abroad, a new survey has found.

In addition, the survey, which was conducted by the Geocartography Institute on behalf of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), found that 59% of Israelis who have family abroad and 53% of those who don't, believe that Israel must cultivate Israeli communities abroad.

The study involved 505 Jewish participants over the age of 18.

Some 86% believe that the Jewish State must invest in Hebrew language studies for Israeli children living abroad, and 66% believe that Israel is responsible that these "relocators" feel a joint destiny with the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

Some 40% of Israelis see themselves living abroad, while 29.5% completely refused. 

PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG and WZO chairman Yaakov Hagoel attend a ceremony in honor of Herzog at the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem on July 5. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG and WZO chairman Yaakov Hagoel attend a ceremony in honor of Herzog at the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem on July 5. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)

Approximately half of Israel's citizens think that the COVID-19 pandemic did not change the relationship between Israeli Jews and the Diaspora, 28% felt that it was weakened and 19% thought that it was strengthened.

"The results surprised even us," Gusti Yehoshua-Braverman, head of the WZO's Department for Organization and Connection with Israelis Abroad, said in an interview with Maariv. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Israeli consulates abroad have been flooded with requests from Israelis to gain passports for their children, since at times only Israeli citizens were allowed into the country," she explained.

There are some 1 million Israelis living abroad today, with nearly 800,000 in the US, according to Yehoshua-Braverman.

"Since former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1976 called Israelis who left to live abroad 'a bunch of weaklings', a deep change has occurred in the country's attitude towards them, and the WZO's goal is to embrace and welcome them," she said.

"Once upon a time people said that Jews who do not make aliyah are not Zionists, but the world has changed and today it is a global village," she said.

"We must keep them close. Our studies have shown that in practice most Israelis are not part of the Jewish communities in the countries in which they live. Israeli communities with an affinity for Israel and Judaism must be created so that Israel will be the center of their world and they will eventually return," she concluded.



Tags Judaism Yitzhak Rabin diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by