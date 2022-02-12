The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

American Jewish University selling ‘all or part’ of Los Angeles campus

The campus in the Bel-Air neighborhood is home to the Conservative Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies.

By ASAF SHALEV/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2022 02:13
An aerial view of American Jewish University's Sunny & Isadore Familian Campus in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles (photo credit: COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT AJU)
An aerial view of American Jewish University's Sunny & Isadore Familian Campus in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles
(photo credit: COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT AJU)

After some 45 years occupying an iconic piece of real estate in Los Angeles, American Jewish University plans to sell “all or part” of its 35-acre campus.

The campus in the Bel-Air neighborhood is home to the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, a seminary that ordains rabbis for Judaism’s Conservative movement.

American Jewish University announced the decision in a letter to its students that said the sale would help pay for more academic offerings and community programs as the institution increasingly turns digital. 

The sale includes only the Sunny & Isadore Familian Campus in Bel Air and not American Jewish University’s 2,200-acre Brandeis Bardin Campus on the outskirts of Los Angeles where the Brandeis Collegiate Institute and Camp Alonim are located. 

In addition to hosting Ziegler, one of two Conservative rabbinical schools in the United States, the Bel Air campus also attracts thousands of students enrolling in non-degree classes about various Jewish topics and serves as an important center for the Jewish community of Southern California. Until 2018, it was also home to a small undergraduate college that the university closed in 2018.

Downtown Los Angeles. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Downtown Los Angeles. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

AJU President Jeffrey Herbst called the decision by the university’s board to proceed with the sale “bold” and “strategic.” 

“We look forward to continuing our work to advance the Jewish journeys of individuals and organizations and elevate Jewish life across North America, through both robust online and in-person offerings,” Herbst said in a statement.

The campus also features offices, a cafeteria, an events space, a library with a small but significant collection of rare books, and a mikvah or ritual bath. It’s unclear what the university will do with its library collection. 

The closure of the mikvah would mean the loss of the only non-Orthodox Jewish ritual bath in the region. More than a thousand people use it each year, including people who immerse in the water as part of their conversion to Judaism. 

The announcement comes less than a year after American Jewish University began trying to lease out parts of its campus, which includes apartments and an underused dormitory. 

The decision to sell off its campus makes the school the second major Jewish educational institution to put its building up for sale in recent years. Hebrew College in suburban Boston announced its campus sale in 2018 and moved into a shared space with other Jewish organizations last year.



Tags American Jewry los angeles conservative judaism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by