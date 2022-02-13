The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jewish Agency education emissaries to be evacuated from Ukraine

Israel's Foreign Ministry called all Israelis to leave Ukraine immediately on February 12th following the news of a potential Russian invasion before the Winter Olympics in Beijing. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 03:09
The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem
The Jewish Agency for Israel will evacuate educational shlichim (Israeli emissaries) and their families serving in Ukraine in coordination with the Education Ministry on February 13th. They were previously serving as part of the Education Ministry's Heftziba program, which seeks to build Jewish and Zionist identity in the Former Soviet Union. 

Israel's Foreign Ministry called on all Israelis to leave Ukraine immediately on February 12th following the news of a potential Russian invasion before the Winter Olympics in Beijing. 

The project to have the shlichim and their families homebound to Israel as soon as possible is carried out by Jewish Agency teams as well as Israeli government officials. 
The Jewish Agency is active in Jewish communities throughout Ukraine, focusing on educational programming, supporting communal life, strengthening the connection to Israel and providing Aliyah assistance.

Acting Chairman of The Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel said, “We are prepared to address this dynamic situation. The Jewish Agency will continue serving the Jewish communities in Ukraine and provide solutions within our areas of activity as the situation demands.”

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog is seen remotely delivering a briefing. (credit: COURTESY OF THE JEWISH AGENCY)Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog is seen remotely delivering a briefing. (credit: COURTESY OF THE JEWISH AGENCY)


