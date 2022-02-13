Jewish Agency education emissaries to be evacuated from Ukraine

The Jewish Agency for Israel will evacuate educational shlichim (Israeli emissaries) and their families serving in Ukraine in coordination with the Education Ministry on February 13th. They were previously serving as part of the Education Ministry's Heftziba program, which seeks to build Jewish and Zionist identity in the Former Soviet Union.

Israel's Foreign Ministry called on all Israelis to leave Ukraine immediately on February 12th following the news of a potential Russian invasion before the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The project to have the shlichim and their families homebound to Israel as soon as possible is carried out by Jewish Agency teams as well as Israeli government officials.The Jewish Agency is active in Jewish communities throughout Ukraine, focusing on educational programming, supporting communal life, strengthening the connection to Israel and providing Aliyah assistance.

Acting Chairman of The Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel said, “We are prepared to address this dynamic situation. The Jewish Agency will continue serving the Jewish communities in Ukraine and provide solutions within our areas of activity as the situation demands.”

