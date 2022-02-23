The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

South Bay Chabad destroyed by fire receives support from Azerbaijan

By RYAN TOROK/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 02:41

Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 02:42
An Azerbaijan state flag flutters in the wind on an oil platform in the Caspian Sea (photo credit: DAVID MDZINARISHVILI/REUTERS)
An Azerbaijan state flag flutters in the wind on an oil platform in the Caspian Sea
(photo credit: DAVID MDZINARISHVILI/REUTERS)

Approximately two months after the Chabad House in Almaden Valley, a San Jose suburb, was destroyed by a fire, the synagogue community is receiving support from an unlikely source: the Azerbaijani government.

“I am glad that our consulate was able to contribute funds to the reconstruction,” Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev told J. The Jewish News of Northern California in an interview. “It is in line with Azerbaijan’s longstanding policy of supporting interfaith harmony and understanding, as a majority-Muslim country that demonstrates with its own example the possibility of Muslim-Jewish peace.”

Aghayev first announced the donation in a Twitter post on Jan. 27.

A joint initiative by Chabad on Campus and Belev Echad brings IDF veterans to US college campuses. (credit: BELEV ECHAD)A joint initiative by Chabad on Campus and Belev Echad brings IDF veterans to US college campuses. (credit: BELEV ECHAD)

“I was saddened to learn that a fire had destroyed #Chabad House synagogue in San Jose, CA,” he wrote. “I look forward to a grand reopening soon.”

Aghayev told J. he learned about the fire after seeing photos of the destroyed synagogue on social media. He reached out to friends in the Bay Area and asked to be connected with the Chabad’s leader, Rabbi Mendel Weinfeld.

In a phone interview, Weinfeld expressed his gratitude for the donation.

“It’s a very powerful message that regardless of faith or affiliation, we are, after all, human beings created in the image of God, and this gift from Azerbaijan is an incredible expression of this core belief,” Weinfeld said.

Weinfeld moved to the San Jose community from New York in 2020 with his wife Mussie to establish the Chabad house, and was devastated by the near-total loss of the synagogue in the fire (the building’s Torahs were spared).

Weinfeld declined to share how much the Azerbaijani government donated. He spoke to J. after meeting with Aghayev at the Azerbaijani consulate in Los Angeles earlier in February.

Aghayev, too, declined to share the amount given to Chabad.

Chabad has launched a $1.7 million capital campaign to acquire and remodel a new commercial property in the San Jose region, rather than repair the damaged site. As of press time, the Chabad had raised more than $714,000, according to a page dedicated to the campaign. Silicon Valley billionaire Chris Larsen and his wife Lyna Lam are key donors, according to Weinfeld, as are the Gordon Charitable Fund, which donated $118,000, and the Greenberg Family Fund, which gave $50,000.

Chabad House–Almaden Valley had been operating at the two-story property on Branham Lane in south San Jose for only four months when the fire broke out this past December.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but authorities have ruled out it being either a hate crime or racially motivated. Security footage showed a man at the entrance of the synagogue on the morning of the fire.

Azerbaijan, a Soviet republic for most of the 20th century, is home to a small community of Jews, most of whom live in the country’s capital city of Baku. There are multiple synagogues, as well as a Jewish school.

There are relatively longstanding diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Israel; Israel opened an embassy there in 1992. While much of the world has celebrated the achievement of the recently brokered Abraham Accords, leading to relations between Israel and several Muslim countries, few are aware of several decades of economic and strategic relations between Israel and Azerbaijan, Aghayev said.

On March 6, Israel and Azerbaijan are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic ties at an event in Los Angeles. Slated to appear are both Aghayev and Hillel Newman, the consul general of Israel in Los Angeles, among other officials and community leaders.

This article was originally published in J. The Jewish News of Northern California, and is reprinted with permission.



Tags Chabad Azerbaijan California
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by