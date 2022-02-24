Rabbis stay in Ukraine to support Jewish community

In the face of the outbreak of the war, the rabbis of 160 Jewish communities in Ukraine issued special instructions to the leaders of communities and asked them to keep all the guidelines, take care of all the Jews in their cities and stressed that "We are staying here, in the country."

The Rabbis have been repeating that they aren't going anywhere as a contrast to Jewish Agency personnel that have left the country and created panic.

Yet, the Jewish Federation heads stress that "those who can leave Ukraine safely, should do so through land crossings.

It should be emphasized that although most of the rabbis and Chabad emissaries in the country, who have Israeli or American citizenship, remained in Ukraine in order to be with their congregations in these difficult moments, out of heavy responsibility and leadership," a Jewish Federation press release said.

"In the coming hours, the rabbis of the Federation will hold an emergency meeting during which they will discuss whether to send women and children from the Jewish communities in the east to a place of safety in the west of the country."

In a message sent last week to the rabbis by the Federation, instructions written by security personnel, as well as the federation's chief of staff, were emphasized. The instructions included safety and security measures: "In case of massive fire towards the houses - turn off the light, lie down and hide in rooms or halls without windows. Be prepared to take in community members who may choose to flee to your community home / synagogue / school - in such situations, the first priority is to go down to the basement with everyone."

The instructions included a call to prepare for a long time of crisis: "Be prepared with a quantity of water and dry food for several days. The ingredients should be in an accessible place without disturbances in access, in order to avoid panic and injury."

Furthermore, the Jewish Federation heads warned their constituents that "cellular communications may be disrupted in addition to electricity, water and lack of fuel at gas stations."

They also reminded members of Jewish communities to "prepare a file with all the documents or equipment for a few days in case an evacuation takes place."

The federation also asks for World Jewry to pray for its safety: "We call on the Jews of the world to pray for peace and hope that this war will end without any casualties."

Kiev Jewish community members who spoke to The Jerusalem Post explained that thousands of Jewish families have left the city and are living at the moment in temporary campsites in different areas in the west of Ukraine.

One of Ukraine’s Chief Rabbis Yaakov Bleich told the Jerusalem Post today that “the Russians are blowing up all the airports in the whole country and also all the military bases, military warehouses and more.”

As for the situation in Ukraine’s Jewish communities, Bleich said that “Those who managed to get out of town to our campsite are fine, but not everyone got out. We’re Trying to get buses that can help about 200 Jewish community members from Kiev to our campsite, which is located 100 kilometers west of Kiev.”

Rabbi Bleich spoke to the Post from his home in the US, and said that he wasn’t able to enter Ukraine even before the war broke out since he was “on the Russians list.”

“The problem is that there is a war going on now, so it isn’t easy to drive on the highways,” Rabbi Bleich reveals that about 150 of his community members have already left Kiev a few days ago and are living at a summer campsite that was quickly turned into a place suitable for living in the cold winter of Ukraine. “Many community members got out of Kiev in private vehicles this morning. We are now installing generators and heating at the campsite that is usually in use only in the summer,” he said.

Bleichs community’s campsite can host 320 people “if we need more space, we have agreements with other campsites that have room for another 400 people. The question is whether it will be safe enough to stay there or rather move west. There is another place near the border with Hungary that is suitable for several hundred people - we have agreements with four hotels that are located next to each other. The problem is that this location is very far from the current campsite.”

When asked if there is any scenario of leaving Ukraine and crossing the border, Bleich answered, “There is a problem because not everyone has necessary documents or passports. Those who had the opportunity to cross the border came to Israel already. I have had offers from Jewish communities in Europe such as Slovakia or Hungary to host our community members, but it wasn’t relevant since whoever leaves Ukraine from our communities asked to go to Israel”.