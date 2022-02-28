The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Genesis philanthropists announce $10 million in aid to Ukraine Jews

The funds will support distribution of food, evacuation efforts, homes for the elderly, orphanages and other critical communal infrastructure

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 17:53
Ukrainian servicemen look at a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Ukrainian servicemen look at a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

The Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG) announced a decision on Monday to provide $10 million in emergency assistance to Jews impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG) is a global family of foundations, co-founded by Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan, international businessmen, investors and philanthropists. 

The emergency aid package will be distributed in two phases.  

$5 million will be distributed to support the Jewish Agency's evacuation efforts and enhancing security for Jewish organizations, the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine to fund a campaign to distribute 30,000 packages of non-perishable foodstuffs across Ukraine; to the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) to support their work with vulnerable Jewish populations across Ukraine; and to other regional and local Jewish community organizations operating homes for the elderly, orphanages and other critical communal infrastructure in Ukraine.

People stand in line to buy drinking water in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) People stand in line to buy drinking water in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

An additional $5 million will be distributed to support humanitarian aid needs as the war continues and the situation develops.  

“As we watch with great distress the scenes coming from Ukraine, we see it as our duty to help Jews in danger, as we have done in other times and places,” said Gennady Gazin, Chairman of the Board of Genesis Philanthropy Group. “As someone born in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, I am especially pained by this suffering. I hope that peace will return and the Ukranian Jewish community will be able to withstand these hardships and thrive again.”

Mark Sisisky, President of the JDC, said that the war has led to a dramatic increase in humanitarian needs. “Our teams on the ground – part of our vast presence in Ukraine and around the former Soviet Union – will be able to do so much good with this generous support. We're providing food, medicine, and other emergency aid in Ukraine and also partnering with Jewish communities in surrounding countries to welcome Jews crossing the borders,” he said.

Rabbi Raphael Rutman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine said that Genesis’s donation is an example of “the power of Jewish unity in the spirit of Kol Yisrael Areivim Zeh La-Zeh - All Jews are responsible for each other.  It is with this in mind that we are proud to join forces with GPG to bring food to those who are in desperate need today and will be in need tomorrow.” 



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine crisis Jews in Ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by