The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

At an exhibit of mathematical drawings by a Jewish inventor, it all adds up

The work of Ivan Moscovich — a 95-year-old Jewish artist, author, inventor, Holocaust survivor, and toy and puzzle creator is on display at MoMath.

By LISA KEYS/JTA
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 22:44
STUDENTS GET up close and personal with the exhibition at Yeshivat AMIT Amichai, Rehovot. (photo credit: MARVIN ZIEGELE)
STUDENTS GET up close and personal with the exhibition at Yeshivat AMIT Amichai, Rehovot.
(photo credit: MARVIN ZIEGELE)

The colorful artwork on display at the National Museum of Mathematics is geometric and precise. They’ve been described by Wallpaper magazine as “the work of a Spirograph toy on an acid trip — elegantly swirling, myriad-colored ink pens driven by gravity and precision mathematics.” 

The 37 pieces now on view at MoMath, as the museum in New York City, is known, are the work of Ivan Moscovich — a 95-year-old Jewish artist, author, inventor, Holocaust survivor, and toy and puzzle creator. The artworks are actually a collaboration between man and machine: Back in 1969, Moscovich patented a version of a harmonograph, an instrument that turns vibrations into drawings.

Moscovich told The New York Jewish Week that, at the time, he had “quite a deep involvement in trying to design mathematical art.”

“The interesting property of the machine was that each drawing was absolutely different,” he said of his kinetic artwork, via an audio interview from his home in the Netherlands. “None copying [each other] by any means. Therefore I liked it, and created a lot of mathematical art like this.”

Moscovich’s interest in mathematical art may seem surprising, at least at first. Mathematics, after all, is a way of precisely analyzing or classifying existing properties or patterns, while art, in Marshall McLuhan’s famous phrase, “is anything you can get away with.”

And yet Moscovich finds creativity in the precision of math, and order in the accidents of art. As he wrote in his autobiography, “The Puzzleman”: “It has to do somehow with the mysterious mechanism of the human mind which, I believe, helped me not only to survive the concentration camps but also made me do what I have been doing ever since,” he wrote. “To survive I had to become creative.”

Moscovich’s harrowing experiences during the Holocaust were laden with unexpected and horrifying twists, in which so many aspects of his survival seemed left up to fate or luck. Born to Jewish Hungarian parents in Novi Sad, Yugoslavia, in 1926, he narrowly escaped the notorious 1942 massacre in his hometown.

By chance, he stumbled upon a sack of sugar, which helped keep him alive for several weeks. He endured several concentration camps and survived Auschwitz before its liberation by lying — for several days — in a pile of dead bodies “which were near to the roof,” he said. 

A self-described workaholic, Mocsovich’s life continued to take some incredible turns after the war. He worked for Yugoslavia’s Ministry of Transport and got a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Belgrade. He then moved to Israel where he worked as a research scientist and, in 1964, founded the Museum of Science and Technology in Tel Aviv.

Though the museum was only open a short while, its interactive, hands-on nature-inspired “please touch” science museums around the world, including San Francisco’s Exploratorium, which in turn influenced countless science museums across the US — including MoMath, which opened on East 26th Street in Manhattan in 2012.

His long and fruitful career has included creating puzzles and games for Mattel and publishing dozens of books, including “The Big Book of Brain Games.” In 2019 he received a lifetime achievement award from the Chicago Toy & Game Group.

Moscovich’s artwork has been displayed at museums in London, Berlin, and Mexico City, reason enough to earn him an exhibit at MoMath. But Cindy Lawrence, MoMath’s CEO and executive director, said there was another reason as well.

 “The fact we can do something to celebrate his life is meaningful to me as a Jewish person,” she told The New York Jewish Week. “The younger generations are so much less aware of the Holocaust, now that survivors are very few. There’s another purpose here.”

“Building Beauty: The Harmonograph Art of Ivan Moscovich” is now on view at the National Museum of Mathematics at 11 East 26th St. 



Tags new york diaspora math
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by