First three flights of Ukrainian olim to arrive Sunday

Operation "Israeli Guarantee" to rescue Ukrainian Jews was launched on Wednesday. Three special flights with about 300 immigrants will land at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, March 6, in a joint operation by the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption, the Jewish Agency, the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod.

Minister of Aliyah and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata, Acting Chairman of the Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel and President of the Fellowship Yael Eckstein will welcome the immigrants at Ben Gurion Airport.

Ukrainian Jews will arrive on three different flights - two immigrant flights will depart from Warsaw, Poland and from Chisinau, Moldova. Another flight of about a hundred orphans by Chabad will depart from Iasi in Romania.

The Olim are refugees who escaped the fighting in Ukraine and were absorbed into the immigration centers opened by the Jewish Agency and IFCJ in the countries bordering Ukraine.

Immediately after landing at Ben Gurion Airport, the immigrants will be absorbed by the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption. The absorption consultants will take care to provide each immigrant with a broad initial absorption envelope for optimal adaptation and a special rights exercise procedure. In addition, the ministry's staff will refer the immigrants to immediate and temporary housing solutions in hotels, which they have prepared in advance as part of the emergency plan for the absorption of Ukrainian Jews.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata at the Knesset, November 15, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)