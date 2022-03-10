The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Windows in Kharkiv's ancient Great Synagogue shattered during Russian bombings

While bombing continues across Ukraine Jews in Kharkiv reinforce doors and windows of Synagogue.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 12:49

Updated: MARCH 10, 2022 12:52
filling sand bags for Kharkiv Synagogue (photo credit: Jewish Federation of Ukraine)
filling sand bags for Kharkiv Synagogue
(photo credit: Jewish Federation of Ukraine)

Windows of the Great Synagogue of Kharkiv were damaged last night and shattered - following the impact of a missile fired by the Russian army and exploding in a nearby mall.

Kharkiv Choral Synagogue is the largest in Ukraine and one of the largest synagogues in Europe. It was completed in 1913 and is described as a combination of Romano-Gothic, Neo-Gothic and Islamic architecture styles.

There were more than 100 Jewish refugees in the basement of the synagogue at the time of the incident.

Rabbi of Kharkiv and Chabad emissary in the city, Rabbi Moshe Moskowitz, said: "In recent days, we have filled the windows on the entrance floor with sandbags. We fear for the lives of the Jews who moved into the basement of the synagogue, most of them elderly people who cannot leave.”

The Rabbi added that “the food and medicine are running out and we are trying to bring more supplies despite the danger on the roads.” He said on Thursday morning that “we hired professionals to repair the damage and at the same time are trying to get as many Jews out of the city as possible - with the help of Chabad and the Jewish Federation of Ukraine.”

filling the windows on the entrance floor of the Great Synagogue of Kharkivin with sandbags (credit: Jewish Federation of Ukraine)filling the windows on the entrance floor of the Great Synagogue of Kharkivin with sandbags (credit: Jewish Federation of Ukraine)

Rabbi Meir Stumbler, director-general of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine said after the incident: "So far, 30,000 Jews have been rescued from Kharkiv, Kyiv and other cities in the east and the south." 

The synagogue served a variety of uses during the years, since the prayer was stopped in the 1920s. It served as a club, cinema and sports complex. It wasn’t used as a place of worship again until 1990.

"I ask every Jew who encounters a problem and needs a rescue, to call the rescue center of the Jewish Federation and Chabad: 0800750231," asks Stumbler



