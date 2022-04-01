The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Euro-Asian Jewish Congress president: 'Peace is what we must strive for'

“Today, the future of Jewish life there [in Ukraine] is in question.”

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 13:54
Euro-Asian Jewish Congress president Dr. Michael Mirilashvili at The Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Euro-Asian Jewish Congress president Dr. Michael Mirilashvili at The Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Euro-Asian Jewish Congress president Dr. Michael Mirilashvili told the Jerusalem Post London Conference, “Today is a dark time, and we cannot help but talk about Ukraine and its tragedy.”

Euro-Asian Jewish Congress president Dr. Michael Mirilashvili speaking at The Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022 (credit: David Kenny)

Mirilashvili said that most conflicts between countries today are caused by the desire to impose one’s views, culture and way of life on one’s opponent.

“Only true modesty, acceptance and the ability to recognize the right to a different view open the gates of understanding and mutual respect,” he said. “This is the essence of trust and respect, which opens the way to solving the most difficult problems and reaching a true peace.”

Mirilashvili traced the long and distinguished history of Jewish life in Ukraine that spans many centuries and mentioned the rebirth of Jewish life that has taken place over the past 30 years.

“Today,” he said, “the future of Jewish life there is in question.” He urged the global Jewish community to help all whose lives have been displaced and shattered by the war. “We must do everything in our power to stop the bloodshed, human tragedy and bring peace closer.”

Mirilashvili cited the leading role that the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress, in cooperation with the World Jewish Congress, has played in addressing the needs of the regional Jewish communities and the communities of the former Soviet Union countries over the past 30 years. He stated that the organization has supported Jewish communities in difficult times and will continue to do so.

Praising the technological prowess of the State of Israel, Mirilashvili said that Israel is ready and able to share its technology with others.

Mirilashvili noted that devices made by Watergen — the supplier of the event — the Israeli-based global company that he heads which produces water from the air, is present in over 80 countries around the world, including the Gaza Strip.

“Throughout history,” said Mirilashvili, “wars have often been waged over water resources. Today we are doing just the opposite – we are making peace and building a common future with the help of water technologies.”

Mirilashvili implored conference attendees to speak up for peace. Judaism is a religion that values human life, he noted, and peace stands for humanity, mercy and the holiness of life.

“Now, more than ever, it is a moment when we must speak up in the hope that our voice will be heard. And today, we need to talk about peace,” he said.



Tags Judaism ukraine jpost conference Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by