Euro-Asian Jewish Congress president: 'Peace is what we must strive for'

Euro-Asian Jewish Congress president Dr. Michael Mirilashvili told the Jerusalem Post London Conference, “Today is a dark time, and we cannot help but talk about Ukraine and its tragedy.”

Euro-Asian Jewish Congress president Dr. Michael Mirilashvili speaking at The Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022 (credit: David Kenny)

Mirilashvili said that most conflicts between countries today are caused by the desire to impose one’s views, culture and way of life on one’s opponent.

“Only true modesty, acceptance and the ability to recognize the right to a different view open the gates of understanding and mutual respect,” he said. “This is the essence of trust and respect, which opens the way to solving the most difficult problems and reaching a true peace.”

Mirilashvili traced the long and distinguished history of Jewish life in Ukraine that spans many centuries and mentioned the rebirth of Jewish life that has taken place over the past 30 years.

“Today,” he said, “the future of Jewish life there is in question.” He urged the global Jewish community to help all whose lives have been displaced and shattered by the war. “We must do everything in our power to stop the bloodshed, human tragedy and bring peace closer.”

Mirilashvili cited the leading role that the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress, in cooperation with the World Jewish Congress, has played in addressing the needs of the regional Jewish communities and the communities of the former Soviet Union countries over the past 30 years. He stated that the organization has supported Jewish communities in difficult times and will continue to do so.

Praising the technological prowess of the State of Israel, Mirilashvili said that Israel is ready and able to share its technology with others.

Mirilashvili noted that devices made by Watergen — the supplier of the event — the Israeli-based global company that he heads which produces water from the air, is present in over 80 countries around the world, including the Gaza Strip.

“Throughout history,” said Mirilashvili, “wars have often been waged over water resources. Today we are doing just the opposite – we are making peace and building a common future with the help of water technologies.”

Mirilashvili implored conference attendees to speak up for peace. Judaism is a religion that values human life, he noted, and peace stands for humanity, mercy and the holiness of life.

“Now, more than ever, it is a moment when we must speak up in the hope that our voice will be heard. And today, we need to talk about peace,” he said.