Argentina's umbrella Jewish organization has chosen a new president

Amos Linetzky, a 42-year-old lawyer, married and father of three children, is a member of the United Religious Party (BUR).

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 25, 2022 16:05
A young Orthodox lawyer has been elected as the new president of the Jewish community in Argentina (AMIA). Amos Linetzky, was elected by the Assembly of Representatives of the community, which has been led by the Orthodox bloc since 2008. He will replace Ariel Eichbaum as president.

AMIA published a press release after the votes were counted: “A member of the United Religious Bloc (BUR), a list that won the majority of votes in the last elections.”

Linetzky graduated with honors from the National University of Buenos Aires in 2003 and enrolled in both Argentina and Israel. “Linetzky has a solid academic, professional and leadership background,” the AMIA press release stated. “In 2007, he completed a Master's degree in international law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem."

"Previously, in 2004, he had completed his master's degree on ‘The Right to Economic Integration’, from the Paris Sorbonne University and the Universidad del Salvador in Argentina.”

Linetzky works as a legal advisor, on issues of international contracts, participation of companies in public tenders, corporate, business and administrative law and intellectual property.

The new Board of Directors of AMIA, which was constituted at the beginning of the week, will take office on Tuesday, June 7.

1994 terror attack

Since the terrorist attack on the Jewish community in 1994 with 85 people killed, the AMIA has maintained a political interest in society and the media in Argentina, by virtue of being a victim and prosecutor of the attack.

The leadership of the community sharply confronted Argentinian governments in order to preserve the Jewish annihilation, as occurred when former president Cristina Kirchner signed the MOU with Iran in 2013.



