The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Hatzalah sues another Jewish ambulance service in Florida for trademark infringement

Chevra Hatzalah, the New York-based Jewish ambulance service, claims in the lawsuit that Hatzalah Palm Beach sought to promote false association between both groups.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: JUNE 3, 2022 02:25
United Hatzalah at work. (Courtesy United Hatzalah) (photo credit: COURTESY UNITED HATZALAH)
United Hatzalah at work. (Courtesy United Hatzalah)
(photo credit: COURTESY UNITED HATZALAH)

Chevra Hatzalah, the New York-based Jewish ambulance service, is suing another emergency medical service company in federal court for trademark infringement.

Chevra Hatzalah, which was established in Williamsburg in 1965 and now serves Jewish communities around the world, claims in the lawsuit that Hatzalah Palm Beach, an unaffiliated Jewish ambulance service, “deliberately sought to promote a false association between Defendants and Chevra Hatzalah, representing themselves to the public as a ‘branch’ or affiliate of Chevra Hatzalah.”

The lawsuit also claims that Hatzalah Palm Beach misled local news reporters about when it was founded. An article on an ABC affiliate station’s website reads: “The founder of the Palm Beach County branch said Hatzalah has been providing services like this throughout the country since the 1960s and said they provide treatment to anyone regardless of religion.”

Isaac Hersh, founder of Hatzalah Palm Beach, told the New York Post he believes that Chevra Hatzalah is also suing him because he has allowed women in his ambulance corps. He called that “a highly controversial move in the eyes of Chevra Hatzalah, who has a strict policy of orthodox males being the sole applicant allowed to join in most capacities.”

United Hatzalah volunteers celebrate birthday of twins they helped deliver. (credit: HATZALAH UNITED)United Hatzalah volunteers celebrate birthday of twins they helped deliver. (credit: HATZALAH UNITED)

Chevra Hatzalah Inc. does not employ women EMTs because the organization’s own rabbinic council determined that modesty issues would arise between men and women working in the ambulances. Jewish law prohibits touching between unmarried men and women, but it allows male EMTs to treat female patients in the field according to the principle of saving a life.

This is not the first time Chevra Hatzalah has received media attention for its exclusion of women. In 2014, a group of Orthodox women founded their own service, called Ezras Nashim — which literally translates to “women’s aid” — to specifically serve Orthodox women. After years of trying, the group was granted the right to operate their own ambulance in 2020.

Hatzalah Palm Beach has since been renamed the Jewish Volunteer Ambulance Corp.



Tags American Jewry new york Florida lawsuit Hatzalah Jewish Americans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
3

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
4

$2 million gold tabernacle stolen from NYC church, angel statue decapitated

Someone got inside a New York City church and severed a head on an angel statue
5

Why are political voices saying Ukraine should 'settle'? - analysis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by