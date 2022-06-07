The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Russia pressured Moscow Chief Rabbi to publicly support Ukraine war — He refused - report

While Moscow Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt has been reelected to his position, sources say the government wanted him replaced.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 22:43

Updated: JUNE 7, 2022 23:03
Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany (photo credit: ELI ITKIN)
Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany
(photo credit: ELI ITKIN)

Moscow Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt was pressured by Russian authorities to publicly support the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine but refused to do so, his daughter-in-law said on Wednesday. 

Pressured to support the war

Journalist Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, the wife of Manhattan's Benjamin Goldschmidt and daughter-in-law of CER President and Moscow's Chief Rabbi, shared on Twitter a behind-the-scenes look at how and why they fled Russia to Israel.

"I can finally share that my in-laws, Moscow Chief Rabbi Pinchas & Rebbetzin Dara Goldschmidt, have been put under pressure by authorities to publicly support the 'special operation' in Ukraine — and refused."

Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt

Chizhik-Goldschmidt explained that her in-laws "flew to Hungary two weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are now in exile from the community they loved, built & raised their children in, over 33 years." She revealed that "he was re-elected today by the MEPO community."

"They first traveled to Eastern Europe, fundraising for refugees through CER and then Jerusalem, where his father was hospitalized at the time."

Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt

Chizhik-Goldschmidt added that "the pain & fear in our family the last few months is beyond words. The sounds of the Moscow Choral Synagogue ring in our ears…I’ll never forget our engagement there in 2014, & taking our children there, on Shavuot 2018."

"We are grateful our parents are safe; we're worried sick over many others."

Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt

Reelected as chief rabbi

The Jerusalem Post learned on Tuesday that Goldschmidt was re-elected as Moscow's Chief Rabbi for another seven years in the prestigious position.

Many rabbis and Jewish officials have been involved in attempts to have the community vote for another rabbi instead of Goldschmidt but pressure from senior Israeli rabbis, including the two chief rabbis, had succeeded - and he now has seven more years as chief rabbi. According to a source in the Jewish community, "The coup attempt failed."

Sources in Russia's Jewish community also hinted that officials in the government were interested in overruling Goldschmidt.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Russia rabbi moscow Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by