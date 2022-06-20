The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Meyer Habib re-elected to represent French-Israelis in Paris

Habib, a dual French-Israeli citizen, was first elected to the National Assembly, the lower house of the French legislature, in 2013.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 09:24
Meyer Habib (photo credit: THE NATIONALE ASSEMBLY - FRANCE)
Meyer Habib
(photo credit: THE NATIONALE ASSEMBLY - FRANCE)

Meyer Habib was elected for the third time on Sunday to represent French citizens in Israel and other Eastern Mediterranean states in the parliament in Paris.

Habib, of the center-right Union of Democrats and Independents, won 50.58% of the vote over Déborah Abisror-De Lieme of French President Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche party. He received over 80% of the votes in Israel.

The Eastern Mediterranean constituency includes French citizens in Israel, Greece, Italy and four other countries, with Israel having the most registered voters.
Habib, a dual French-Israeli citizen, was first elected to the National Assembly, the lower house of the French legislature, in 2013, and has been an outspoken advocate for Israel and called for France to take greater action against antisemitism.
Habib is a longtime friend of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has campaigned for him. Habib has accused Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of refusing to speak to him, while sources close to Lapid said that the French lawmaker tried to bring internal Israeli politics into meetings between the minister and French community leaders.

French MP Meyer Habib (L) and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: Courtesy)French MP Meyer Habib (L) and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: Courtesy)
The parliamentarian’s path to reelection was uncertain after the first round of voting was set for the holiday of Shavuot, preventing traditional and Orthodox Jewish voters from participating.

A scandal?

Last week, Habib lamented the lack of polling stations in Eilat Beer Sheva and Ashdod as in 2017. He tweeted that it was a "SCANDAL!" that there were no ballots in those cities, with 19,000 eligible voters, while there was one for 3,000 French citizens in Agadir, Morocco.

"Why?" he asked. "Anti-Zionism? Antisemitism...? All means are being deployed to bring me down."

French periodical Le Canard Enchaine printed a leaked diplomatic cable accusing Habib of chartering buses to the ballots and "engaging in practices whose legality could be questionable."

Habib responded that Abisror-De Lieme could hire buses, as well, and offered to do so together.

"Anti-Zionism? Antisemitism...? All means are being deployed to bring me down."

Meyer Habib

Abisror-De Lieme said she and her son received threatening text messages and claimed that there were "practices which would lead the Constitutional Council to cancel the election," such as people voting online using the ID codes of other voters.



Tags paris french jews Meyer Habib
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

'Shoot a Jew in the head' graffitied near Toronto university

Computer Science and Engineering Building (CSE), York University

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by