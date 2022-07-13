The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Monty Norman, British Jewish ‘James Bond’ theme composer, dies at 94

Born to Jewish Latvian immigrant parents in London in 1928, Norman first made a name for himself as a songwriter for early British rock groups.

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: JULY 13, 2022 02:21
Composer Monty Norman (right) in London, with singer and actress Diana Coupland, after the couple announced their engagement, Nov. 26, 1955. (photo credit: Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Composer Monty Norman (right) in London, with singer and actress Diana Coupland, after the couple announced their engagement, Nov. 26, 1955.
(photo credit: Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

With a single driving guitar riff, the man born as Monty Noserovitch changed pop-culture forever — although he had to fight to get the credit for it.

British Jewish composer Monty Norman, who died Monday at the age of 94, wrote the original version of the James Bond theme, one of the most enduring compositions in movie history. 

Born to Jewish Latvian immigrant parents in London’s East End in 1928, Norman first made a name for himself as a songwriter for early British rock groups and West End musicals, and as one half of a music-comedy double act with Benny Hill. He was an accomplished singer in his own right, too.

Then film producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli called Norman in 1962 to compose the theme music for the film adaptation of Ian Fleming’s novel Dr. No, and convinced him to take the job by offering him and his wife, actress Diana Coupland, an all-expenses-paid trip to the film’s shooting location in Jamaica.

First James Bond movie

Sean Connery as James Bond in the 1960s. (credit: PA WIRE / ZUMA PRESS)Sean Connery as James Bond in the 1960s. (credit: PA WIRE / ZUMA PRESS)

The thriller, starring Sean Connery, was the first big-screen adventure for superspy James Bond, and it needed a distinctive bit of music to match. According to reports, Norman repurposed a piece he had written for a planned musical adaptation of a V.S. Naipaul novel, changing the sitar melody to an electric guitar.

“His sexiness, his mystery, his ruthlessness — it’s all there in a few notes,” Norman would later say about how the theme represented Bond. 

The song has been used in 25 Bond films to date, as the franchise spanned half a century and multiple lead actors to become one of the highest-grossing film series of all time. The latest entry, 2021’s No Time To Die, grossed more than $750 million worldwide. 

The theme’s consistency helped endear millions of fans across the globe to the movies: Those stabbing brass notes and slinky guitar riff, accompanying a silhouette of Bond himself shooting out the camera, were a surefire sign that audiences were in for a wild ride.

The number was rearranged by John Barry for Dr. No, and after the James Bond franchise became a smash hit and its theme music inescapable, Barry was often erroneously credited with having written the whole thing. Norman even sued the English Sunday Times newspaper for libel, and won, when it claimed in a 1997 article that Barry was the song’s true author. 

Bond fans have long debated exactly who deserves the lion’s share of the credit for the theme, but Norman assuredly made his mark on 007.



Tags music movie death James Bond
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
5

Russian politician threatens Alaska, says 'we can claim it back'

Statue of US Secretary of State William Seward at the Alaska State Capitol building , Juneau, Alaska.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by