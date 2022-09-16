Chilean president refuses to accept Israeli ambassador

Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who has a history of supporting boycotts against Israel, refused to accept new Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli's credentials on Thursday.

Artzyeli was already at the presidential palace for their planned meeting, when Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola informed him is credentials would not be accepted that day. The ceremony was postponed to October.

Chile's President-elect Gabriel Boric celebrates with supporters after winning the presidential election in Santiago, Chile, December 19, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO)

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem confirmed the story, first reported in Chilean media, but said that it would respond on Friday.

Government sources told Chilean news site Ex-Ante that Boric decided not to see the ambassador was "because today is a very sensitive day due to the death of a minor in the Gaza Strip."

The teenager in question was, in fact, killed in IDF actions against terrorists in the West Bank, not Gaza.

Boric, the left-wing candidate, won the presidency earlier this year, but Chileans rejected his new proposal for the country's constitution.

Response from Chile's Jews

Chile's Jewish community has long expressed concerns about Boric's outspoken anti-Israel stance.

In 2019, Chile's Jewish community sent Boric a jar of honey for Rosh Hashana, to which Boric responded on Twitter with "I appreciate the gesture, but they could have asked Israel to return illegally occupied Palestinian territory."

Boric called Israel a "murderous state" in a meeting with the Jewish community during his campaign.

In addition, Boric previously supported a bill calling for a boycott of goods, services and products from Israeli settlements.

Chile has a Palestinian diaspora community of about 350,000.

