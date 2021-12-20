Kast concedes to Boric in Chile presidential elections
By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 01:37
Chilean far-right presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast conceded defeat to leftist rival Gabriel Boric in the Andean nation's election on Sunday, with results showing Boric well ahead with over half the ballots counted.
