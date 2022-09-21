The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Why weren't Orthodox Jews included in the White House hate-crimes summit?

Four Orthodox reporters and the CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce were reportedly barred from last week's "United We Stand" summit against hate crimes at the White House.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 04:07

Updated: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 04:35
US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, this week. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, this week.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

Some Orthodox Jewish leaders are claiming to have been snubbed from a White House antisemitism event last week.

The New York Post reported that Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce CEO Duvi Honig attempted to RSVP to the White House's September 15 “United We Stand” summit against hate crimes, at which President Joe Biden condemned hate crimes against Jews. Honig reportedly contacted three Biden staffers and even had endorsement from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office to be honored as a Uniter — an award bestowed to 16 people at the event. Honig said he never heard back. His theory, as reported by the Post, is that the Biden administration is punishing Orthodox Jews for their overwhelming support for former President Donald Trump. He likened the exclusion to hosting a wedding and excluding the bride and groom.

“The White House used hate. They used us, our blood — they used our DNA of Jews being persecuted and attacked daily as an excuse to make an event and didn’t include Orthodox Jews, who were the number one [target of] hate and antisemitism,” Honig told the Post.

The Summit, organized by President Biden's administration, is intended to "counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety," according to the White House.

In addition to Honig, a group of four Orthodox Jewish journalists from Ami magazine, which caters to the Orthodox Jewish community, were denied entry to indoors the summit due to  “spacing constraints." They were reportedly offered a spot from the driveway to cover the event, rather than inside with Biden. Reportedly, 50 journalists applied to cover the summit and 20 received spots.

A handful of Reform Jews were in attendance, but Honig said they are less likely to come up against hate crimes because they don’t wear the conspicuous attire of many Orthodox Jews.

Honig did not respond to The Jerusalem Post's immediate request for comment. 

Orthodox Union was included in the summit

A man walks past an Orthodox yeshiva in Brooklyn, Sept. 29, 2020. (credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)A man walks past an Orthodox yeshiva in Brooklyn, Sept. 29, 2020. (credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)

Among the hundreds of guests, there was at least one Orthodox Jew in attendance — Nathan Diament, Executive Director of the Orthodox Union. But Honig said a New York-area member of the community should have been included, given that about 800 of 2,700 antisemitic incidents in 2021 — or nearly one third of them — occurred in New Jersey or New York.

The summit hosted Joseph Borgen, a New Yorker assaulted near 48th Street in Manhattan in 2021 while wearing a kippah, minutes after stepping off the subway on his way to a pro-Israel rally. 

The OU's Diament pushed back against Honig's statements. "We’re the largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization in the United States. And I was invited as well as Rabbi Moshe Hauer," he said. Hauer, the union's vice president, was invited but was not able to attend. Diament added that he did not have knowledge about how journalists are selected to cover events. 

During his remarks at the Thursday summit, Biden said after hearing the “antisemitic bile” of white supremacists during the 2017 racial clashes in Charlottesville, he was inspired to run for president. He added that there’s a “through line” of deeply ingrained prejudice in US society, mentioning violence against numerous religious groups: antisemitic, anti-Catholic, anti-Mormon, anti-Muslim, anti-Hindu, anti-Sikh. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke as well. 

The event also paid respect to communities that have been through hate-based attacks, including the mass shootings that took place at a gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016; at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, where the assailant said he was targeting Mexicans; and the racist shooting by an avowed antisemite and white supremacist that killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo, NY, supermarket earlier this year.



